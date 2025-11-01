Advertisement
Updated

All Blacks v Ireland: A very fashionable Rieko Ioane talks family, life beyond rugby, and his storybook move to Ireland

Shayne Currie
NZME Editor-at-Large·nzme·
10 mins to read

Sir John Kirwan on Rieko Ioane: "The Rieko that you see is not possibly the Rieko that you get, but I think he's playing the game beautifully. He's been happy to be the villain."

The All Black that many Irish fans paint as a villain sits down to talk fashion, family, life beyond rugby, and why 80 minutes on the field does not define him as a person. “They don’t have to know me or like me ... my comfort is that I’m very

