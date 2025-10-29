Ireland, through experienced New Zealand-raised halfback Jamison Gibson-Park and Munster first five-eighths Jack Crowley, are expected to target the All Blacks under the high ball after their struggles in this area during the Rugby Championship.

With those tactics likely to be prevalent at another sold out Soldier Field, the All Blacks are expected to recall Caleb Clarke to the left wing to replace Leicester Faingaʻanuku.

Beauden Barratt is set to return for the All Blacks this weekend against Ireland in Chicago. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Clarke missed the Perth success with a recurrence of his ankle injury, but he impressed the previous week at Eden Park with dominant carries and he remains the All Blacks’ best back three asset at countering the aerial contest.

While Faingaʻanuku made his presence felt from the left edge against the Wallabies, midfield is his long-term future.

Quinn Tupaea’s man-of-the-match performance in Perth, where he scored two tries and delivered in the unfamiliar defensive role from centre, should see him hold off Billy Proctor.

Ethan de Groot, another to sit out the Perth test due to concussion, is likely to return to start at loosehead prop alongside Codie Taylor and Fletcher Newell, with Tyrel Lomax missing this tour after breaking his thumb, to switch Tamaiti Williams to an impact role.

The toughest selection call for the All Blacks appears to be at No 8 between Peter Lakai and Wallace Sititi.

Hurricanes loose forward Lakai impressed after his promotion for his first test start against the Wallabies and he is likely to have done enough to retain that role this week.

Sititi is sure to start at the back of the scrum at some stage on this tour but after a quiet return from injury, he could be utilised from the bench.

Lakai will be something of an unknown quality for Ireland. His dynamic ball carrying and superior breakdown presence to Sititi could be crucial in attempting to counter Irish openside Josh van der Flier’s influence.

The other intriguing decision comes on the bench and whether Faingaʻanuku or Rieko Ioane fulfil the midfield and outside back cover.

Ioane revelled in his self-adopted villain character amid the backdrop of his feud with Johnny Sexton last November as the All Blacks upset Ireland to end the hosts’ 19-match unbeaten run in Dublin.

He has since fallen out of favour at centre and on the wing, though, which likely paves the way for Faingaʻanuku’s power to be included on the bench.

With experienced locks Tupou Vaa’i and Patrick Tuipulotu absent from this tour Fabian Holland will start alongside All Blacks captain Scott Barrett and Josh Lord is likely to emerge off the bench.

Ireland are expected to be boosted by the return of inspirational captain Caelan Doris for his first match since May after the world-class No 8 missed the British & Irish Lions tour with a shoulder injury.

Veteran midfielders Bundee Aki and Robbie Henshaw, both of whom arrived in Chicago under injury clouds, are expected to be cleared to feature.

Crowley is widely tipped to be preferred over Sam Prendergast for the coveted No 10 jersey after impressing in Munster’s dominant win against Leinster two weeks ago.

An underwhelming performance against the All Blacks in Dublin last year cost Crowley his starting status in the post Sexton era but it seems he has since rebuilt his confidence to earn Ireland coach Andy Farrell’s trust.

Missing regular starters Hugo Keenan and Mack Hansen, Ireland’s back three will be forced into a reshuffle with Tommy O’Brien favoured to start on the right wing, 23-year-old Jamie Osborne slotting in at fullback and former Chiefs finisher James Lowe maintaining his established presence on the left edge.

Aside from Ireland’s long-adopted Kiwis Gibson-Park, Aki and Lowe, the plotlines extend to Jordie Barrett and whether his six-month stint with Leinster will shed any telling insights the All Blacks can use to their advantage.

On the flipside, former Crusaders assistant Andrew Goodman could be a focal figure in Ireland’s coaching team as he attempts to devise set plays to prise the All Blacks open.

“He’s a good coach and he does his homework,” All Blacks assistant coach Tamati Ellison, who worked alongside Goodman at the Crusaders, said. “He’ll have some specials in areas where he feels there’s weakness so we’ve got to make sure our structures are strong.”

Likely All Blacks team:

Will Jordan, Leroy Carter, Quinn Tupaea, Jordie Barrett, Caleb Clarke, Beauden Barrett, Cam Roigard, Peter Lakai, Ardie Savea, Simon Parker, Fabian Holland, Scott Barrett, Fletcher Newell, Codie Taylor, Ethan de Groot.

Reserves: Samisoni Taukei’aho, Tamaiti Williams, Pasilio Tosi, Josh Lord, Wallace Sititi, Cortez Ratima, Leicester Faingaʻanuku, Damian McKenzie

Liam Napier is a Senior Sports Journalist and Rugby Correspondent for the New Zealand Herald. He is a co-host of the Rugby Direct podcast.