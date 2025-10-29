Cohesion and continuing their belated Rugby Championship momentum are expected to be front of mind as the All Blacks seek to ignite their quest for a Grand Slam with victory over Ireland in Chicago.
Changes are, therefore, expected to be kept to a minimum but threeincumbents are likely to return to Scott Robertson’s starting side.
Beauden Barrett, having run the cutter for the majority of the All Blacks’ season, will be reinstated after missing the win against the Wallabies in Perth with a shoulder injury to push Damian McKenzie to the bench.
Clarke missed the Perth success with a recurrence of his ankle injury, but he impressed the previous week at Eden Park with dominant carries and he remains the All Blacks’ best back three asset at countering the aerial contest.
Ethan de Groot, another to sit out the Perth test due to concussion, is likely to return to start at loosehead prop alongside Codie Taylor and Fletcher Newell, with Tyrel Lomax missing this tour after breaking his thumb, to switch Tamaiti Williams to an impact role.
Hurricanes loose forward Lakai impressed after his promotion for his first test start against the Wallabies and he is likely to have done enough to retain that role this week.
Sititi is sure to start at the back of the scrum at some stage on this tour but after a quiet return from injury, he could be utilised from the bench.
Lakai will be something of an unknown quality for Ireland. His dynamic ball carrying and superior breakdown presence to Sititi could be crucial in attempting to counter Irish openside Josh van der Flier’s influence.
With experienced locks Tupou Vaa’i and Patrick Tuipulotu absent from this tour Fabian Holland will start alongside All Blacks captain Scott Barrett and Josh Lord is likely to emerge off the bench.
Ireland are expected to be boosted by the return of inspirational captain Caelan Doris for his first match since May after the world-class No 8 missed the British & Irish Lions tour with a shoulder injury.
Veteran midfielders Bundee Aki and Robbie Henshaw, both of whom arrived in Chicago under injury clouds, are expected to be cleared to feature.
Crowley is widely tipped to be preferred over Sam Prendergast for the coveted No 10 jersey after impressing in Munster’s dominant win against Leinster two weeks ago.
An underwhelming performance against the All Blacks in Dublin last year cost Crowley his starting status in the post Sexton era but it seems he has since rebuilt his confidence to earn Ireland coach Andy Farrell’s trust.
Missing regular starters Hugo Keenan and Mack Hansen, Ireland’s back three will be forced into a reshuffle with Tommy O’Brien favoured to start on the right wing, 23-year-old Jamie Osborne slotting in at fullback and former Chiefs finisher James Lowe maintaining his established presence on the left edge.
Aside from Ireland’s long-adopted Kiwis Gibson-Park, Aki and Lowe, the plotlines extend to Jordie Barrett and whether his six-month stint with Leinster will shed any telling insights the All Blacks can use to their advantage.
On the flipside, former Crusaders assistant Andrew Goodman could be a focal figure in Ireland’s coaching team as he attempts to devise set plays to prise the All Blacks open.
“He’s a good coach and he does his homework,” All Blacks assistant coach Tamati Ellison, who worked alongside Goodman at the Crusaders, said. “He’ll have some specials in areas where he feels there’s weakness so we’ve got to make sure our structures are strong.”
Likely All Blacks team:
Will Jordan, Leroy Carter, Quinn Tupaea, Jordie Barrett, Caleb Clarke, Beauden Barrett, Cam Roigard, Peter Lakai, Ardie Savea, Simon Parker, Fabian Holland, Scott Barrett, Fletcher Newell, Codie Taylor, Ethan de Groot.