THE FACTS

The All Blacks face Ireland, Scotland, England, and Wales in four test matches.

Both teams have five wins each since Ireland’s 2016 victory over the All Blacks.

The All Blacks aim to dominate the set-piece and redeem themselves at Ford Field.

Newstalk ZB rugby analyst and former All Black Ant Strachan opens his notebook to analyse the keys to victory for Scott Robertson’s side on the Grand Slam tour.

Time to head north (via Chicago) for a run of four gruelling test matches against the traditional home nations Ireland, Scotland, England and Wales. Since Ireland first beat the All Blacks, at this ground in 2016, the two sides have five wins apiece. So the question is, how will this test match be won?