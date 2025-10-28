Advertisement
Home / Sport

All Blacks v Ireland: How Scott Robertson’s men can reclaim dominance – Ant Strachan

Analysis by
Ant Strachan
NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

All Black Quinn Tupaea speaks to media ahead of the Grand Slam tour. Video / Alyse Wright
THE FACTS

  • The All Blacks face Ireland, Scotland, England, and Wales in four test matches.
  • Both teams have five wins each since Ireland’s 2016 victory over the All Blacks.
  • The All Blacks aim to dominate the set-piece and redeem themselves at Ford Field.

Newstalk ZB rugby analyst and former All Black Ant Strachan opens his notebook to analyse the keys to victory for Scott Robertson’s side on the Grand Slam tour.

Time to head north (via Chicago) for a run of four gruelling test matches against the traditional home nations Ireland,

