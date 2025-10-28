The All Blacks face Ireland, Scotland, England, and Wales in four test matches.
Both teams have five wins each since Ireland’s 2016 victory over the All Blacks.
The All Blacks aim to dominate the set-piece and redeem themselves at Ford Field.
Newstalk ZB rugby analyst and former All Black Ant Strachan opens his notebook to analyse the keys to victory for Scott Robertson’s side on the Grand Slam tour.
Time to head north (via Chicago) for a run of four gruelling test matches against the traditional home nations Ireland,Scotland, England and Wales. Since Ireland first beat the All Blacks, at this ground in 2016, the two sides have five wins apiece. So the question is, how will this test match be won?
Some players will be key in the selectors’ thinking: the Barretts, Roigard, Taylor, Holland, Lakai, Parker, Savea, Tupaea, Carter and Jordan.
The focus remains on exploiting Irish vulnerabilities and maintaining consistency across the team.
Set piece and physicality
The set-piece woes against the South Africans showed how badly your entire game can fall apart when the fundamentals aren’t working. This is cut-and-paste stuff – but the All Blacks simply must be dominant.
Dominating set pieces (lineouts, scrums) will provide offensive and defensive leverage.
Winning collisions and collision-based battles from the first second are non-negotiable for seizing momentum.
Irish team insights:
Strengths: Kicking game, tactical shifts, positional versatility and squad depth.
Weaknesses: Lack of explosive speed in their back three, reliance on less dynamic attacking systems and uncertainties after Johnny Sexton’s departure.
The Irish are still searching for the elusive playmaker to counter sporting rivals’ more unpredictable, innovative styles.