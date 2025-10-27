Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

All Blacks vs Ireland: Scott Robertson bullish about Chicago challenge

nzme
3 mins to read

Our sport panel on the highs, lows and surprises across New Zealand sport. Video / Herald NOW
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

By Jamie Wall of RNZ

For 111 years, the Irish couldn’t win a test against the All Blacks. In the past 10, they’ve won five. It’s a stat that coach Scott Robertson is very mindful of as the teams prepare to meet again in Chicago this weekend.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save