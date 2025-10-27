Played – 38
All Blacks won – 32
Ireland won – 5
Draws – 1
All Blacks points scored – 1064
Ireland points scored – 529
All Blacks v Ireland line-ups
All Blacks side to face Ireland:
Named 7am Friday
Ireland side to face All Blacks:
Named 2pm Friday
All Blacks v Ireland last time they met
All Blacks 23 Ireland 13
Ireland’s quest for redemption turned to a horror movie as the All Blacks humbled their arch-rivals with an underdog triumph in Dublin.
Some 13 months on, 392 days to be exact, the pain of last year’s dramatic World Cup quarter-final defeat will linger for Ireland.
Handing Ireland their first home defeat after a 19-test winning run, and securing their first victory in Dublin for eight years, the All Blacks upstaged the world’s top-ranked nation.
Summoning their best performance of the year to snatch their most significant scalp, the All Blacks fully deserved this victory after overcoming adversity – recovering on a six-day turnaround, Beauden Barrett and Codie Taylor’s notable absences and a first-half yellow card for Jordie Barrett – to dominate Andy Farrell’s vaunted Ireland.
All Blacks v Ireland last 10 meetings
2024 - All Blacks 23 Ireland 13, Dublin
2023 - All Blacks 28 Ireland 24, Paris
2022 - Ireland 32 All Blacks 22, Wellington
2022 - Ireland 23 All Blacks 12, Dunedin
2022 - All Blacks 42 Ireland 19, Auckland
2021 - Ireland 29 All Blacks 20, Dublin
2019 - All Blacks 46 Ireland 14, Tokyo
2018 - Ireland 16 All Blacks 9, Dublin
2016 - All Blacks 21 Ireland 9, Dublin
2016 - Ireland 40 All Blacks 29, Chicago
Form guide (past five tests)
All Blacks: W, W, L, W, L
Ireland: W, W, L, W, W
All Blacks’ record in Chicago
2014 - All Blacks 74 USA 6
2016 - All Blacks 29 Ireland 40
All Blacks v Ireland referee
Frenchman Pierre Brousset will referee the All Blacks’ opening Grand Slam test against Ireland in Chicago on November 2. He’s already officiated an All Blacks victory in 2025, being in charge of their 41-24 win in Córdoba.
All Blacks v Ireland TAB odds
All Blacks: $1.47 Draw: $21 Ireland: $2.60
All Blacks Grand Slam schedule
Sunday, November 2, 9.10am – All Blacks v Ireland, Soldier Field, Chicago
Sunday, November 9, 4.10am – All Blacks v Scotland, Murrayfield, Edinburgh
Sunday, November 16, 4.10am - All Blacks v England, Twickenham, London
Sunday, November 23, 4.10am – All Blacks v Wales, Millennium Stadium, Cardiff
All Blacks v Ireland – how to follow the action
For live commentary of All Blacks v Ireland, join Elliott Smith on Newstalk ZB, Gold Sport and iHeartRadio, plus the Alternative Commentary Collective will be providing commentary on their iHeartRadio stream.
You can watch the game on Sky Sport 1 and it will be livestreaming on Sky Sport Now.
You can also find live updates at nzherald.co.nz.