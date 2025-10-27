All Blacks v Ireland Chicago test: Line-ups, kickoff times, how to watch – all you need to know

Ireland’s Garry Ringrose with All Blacks fullback Will Jordan chasing a loose ball. Photo / INPHO/Dan Sheridan

All Blacks v Ireland, Grand Slam Tour, 9.10am, Sunday, Soldier Field, Chicago

Scott Robertson’s side begin their quest to become the fifth All Blacks side to win a Grand Slam, and it starts in Chicago of all places. Not your typical launching pad for a Grand Slam (the 1978 side started their tour at Cambridge University).

But it’s a significant venue for these two sides, with Soldier Field being the scene of Ireland’s famous 40-29 victory over the All Blacks in 2016, their maiden win against New Zealand. Since then, it’s turned into a decent rivalry with a 5-5 split across the last 10 tests.

The All Blacks head to the US on the back of two wins to end the Rugby Championship while Ireland last played in July against Portugal (106-7) and Georgia (34-5) after finishing third in the Six Nations.