While he’s happy to be back, Darry, who has played six tests, admits his inclusion was a weird feeling.

“It was obviously at the expense of a good mate, Patty, who has been a mentor for me in the Blues,” Darry said.

“I was obviously gutted for him, you know, he’s had a tough run with injuries, but I’m obviously excited.

“It’s an awesome tour away, awesome opportunity to come in and to be a part of the group and to try grow as a player and keep getting better.”

While he’s been out of the international set-up, Darry was appreciative of his time with Canterbury.

Despite not playing in the final, he says the domestic competition helped him rediscover his passion for rugby after a lengthy stint on the sidelines.

“It was honestly great to just get out there and play some footy,” Darry said.

“When you spend a bit of time away from the game, you remember the reason you play, and remember how lucky we are to do what we do.

“It gives you a great perspective on being able to be out there and play with your mates and you find the enjoyment again.

“I’m stoked we [Canterbury] won. Obviously, they didn’t really need me, so it was awesome to see the boys get the job done after the year we’ve had.”

The All Blacks open their northern tour against Ireland in Chicago, in a match being dubbed the ‘rematch’.

That’s because Soldier Field is the location where Ireland claimed their first ever win over the All Blacks, 40-29, nine years ago.

The teams are split 5-5 in their previous 10 meetings, with Ireland also claiming a historic series win in New Zealand in 2022.

Darry was at Christ’s College preparing for a rowing session when that game was played, and he knows the importance of making a statement as the All Blacks chase another Grand Slam crown, and their first since 2010.

“We’ve had a look and winning the Grand Slam is an awesome opportunity,” Darry said. “You have to take it one at a time, but I think success for us looks like four wins.

“Coming back into the environment has been awesome and seeing the kind of standard that everyone holds themselves to.”

After the match against Ireland, the All Blacks head to the United Kingdom, for clashes against Scotland, England and Wales.

