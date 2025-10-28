Advertisement
All Blacks v Ireland: Why Sam Darry had mixed feelings about being called into northern tour squad

Lock Sam Darry admits he had mixed feelings about receiving the call to join the All Blacks on their northern tour, having initially missed out on selection.

Less than 24 hours after Scott Robertson named his 36-man squad, Patrick Tuipulotu was ruled out for at least six months with a

