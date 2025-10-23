Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Opinion
Home / Sport / Rugby
Updated

All Blacks coaching turmoil: How New Zealand Rugby’s plan for Scott Robertson backfired – Gregor Paul

Gregor Paul
Opinion by
Rugby analyst·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read
Rugby analyst and feature writer

All Blacks Assistant Coach Jason Holland and All Blacks Head Coach Scott Robertson speak to media.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

THE FACTS

  • Jason Holland is exiting his role as an All Blacks assistant coach at the end of the upcoming Grand Slam tour.
  • Holland’s exit follows that of Leon MacDonald, who departed last year.
  • Scott Robertson’s was appointed as head coach in March 2023, after twice being considered for the job previously.

That the All Blacks coaching structure is unravelling amid a prolonged period of inconsistent performances and mediocre results is hardly a surprise, given the contrived manner of events that led to the appointment of the incumbent group.

Last year, assistant coach Leon MacDonald walked out days before the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save