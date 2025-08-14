Advertisement
NZ Rugby faces $1b decision as Silver Lake conversion looms: Gregor Paul

Gregor Paul
Codie Taylor leads the All Blacks haka ahead of the first test against France at Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin. Photo / Photosport

THREE FACTS

  • New Zealand Rugby (NZR) says buying out Silver Lake is not currently under consideration.
  • The upcoming media rights deal is expected to reduce Sky’s payment to NZR to $85 million annually.
  • Silver Lake’s involvement has raised concerns about long-term value, with doubts about its fan engagement strategy.

New Zealand Rugby says buying out its equity partner Silver Lake is not an option under consideration, but a series of events are conspiring to create a now-or-never rationale to part company with the US investment house.

The case for NZR to remain in partnership and continue to

