“Obviously, I’ve been taking the time to reflect on what I want to do with my contract coming up for renewal. Ultimately, this is about what gets me excited about being a coach. I was happy to take a two-year contract and the time feels right for me to step away from this role and look ahead.

“We’re a close group so this wasn’t an easy decision. I’ve obviously coached with them all in various ways for a long period of time and we think the team are making shifts in the right direction. There are four tests left, and I’m absolutely focused on helping this team to win in the northern hemisphere.”

He is the second of the original four assistant coaches in Scott Robertson’s stable to leave his post, after Leon MacDonald – who was originally tasked with leading the side’s attack – and Robertson mutually agreed to part ways in August last year.

Holland and MacDonald were joined by Jason Ryan and Scott Hansen in Robertson’s initial coaching group, with Tamati Ellison elevated into an assistant coach role after originally being with the team in another role.

“There’s a massive amount respect for Jase in our group,” Robertson said.

“While we’re disappointed, he has our support and we respect the decision he’s come to. Not only is Jase a great man, he’s a fantastic coach and has been dedicated to his role in this All Blacks team.

All Blacks head coach Scott Robertson and assistant Jason Holland look on at training last year. Photo / SmartFrame

“Jase has made it clear to the team that he’s completely focused on our four remaining test matches, and I know he’s already got a few new strike plays up his sleeve. A grand slam opportunity doesn’t come around too often and that’s where our attention is for the challenge ahead.”

Holland was initially in the group to lead the backs, joining the All Blacks set up after four years at the helm of the Hurricanes. Before joining the Hurricanes, Holland had worked as an assistant coach for Munster – for whom he played from 1999 to 2008 – and later with the Canterbury NPC side.

Their Grand Slam tour sees them go from Chicago to Edinburgh to face a resurgent Scotland. The following week they play England at Twickenham before finishing the tour in Cardiff against struggling Wales.

Ireland will be without winger Mack Hansen in Chicago, after he suffered a foot injury in club rugby, while key midfielders Bundee Aki and Robbie Henshaw are also in doubt.