When posed the ‘why coffee’ question, Thorne says he’s “always liked it”, so when the opportunity came along, he pounced to get involved.

“I liked the look of what they were and the concept of what they were going for – they just needed a bit of capital. We wanted to get involved in the rebuild of Christchurch as well at that time,” he says.

Reuben Thorne on the charge against France in 2007. Photo / NZPA

It turned into a sound investment, as by the time Thorne sold his stake, the café had successfully franchised to 19 different locations, spanning from a couple locations in Auckland to as far south as Timaru.

Turns out it’s hard to shake the love of the coffee game out however, as the seven-time Super Rugby champion’s interest in roasting led to him opening and working in his very own roastery, the Coffee Workshop.

“We sell to cafes and coffee all around the country really. [It’s] still quite small but we’re looking to expand,” Thorne says.

“I enjoy roasting [and] I enjoy the coffee industry. It’s challenging at the moment, hospitality in general, but I think there are opportunities, so that’s one of the things that keeps me busy.”

After another sip of his long black, Thorne points out proudly the local businesses that ply their trade in his space. Spots such as a burger joint, a barbershop (which he has now acquired), a coffee shop that uses his beans and a bar help make up the lie of the land.

He says he runs the space “like an entertainment venue” to drive more traffic in, hosting live music events.

“We have bands and DJs and stuff like that… [it] comes right through the whole building and actually out under the bridge.”

You wouldn’t peg many ex-All Blacks captains to be running point on hosting gigs like this in the heart of Christchurch. However, by attracting “a real mixture” of acts such as international drum and bass DJ Flowdan, to local bands or even bed by 10pm events, Thorne says there’s something for everyone.

“It’s just a bit different, but it’s growing [and] becoming more well known as a venue for that type of thing. It’s been interesting for sure.”

Back to school

Rugby is still a big part of Thorne’s life. After he finished playing, it was only a matter of time before Thorne tried his hand in the coaching realm.

Amid coaching stints with Canterbury and Otago’s NPC sides, Thorne’s been with Christs College’s rugby programme just shy of a decade, starting in 2016 with the 1st XV when the side was “struggling”, he says.

After a spell with the 2nd XV while coaching Canterbury rugby, he returned to the firsts in 2024 to assist head coach and former teammate Sam Broomfield. For All Blacks veteran Thorne, the beauty of schoolboy rugby rests beyond the result on the field.

Reuben Thorne, then coaching with Christ's College shakes hands with Christchurch Boy's High School player Joshua Findlay after a match in 2024. Photo / Photosport

“[You’re] trying to develop the character and set them on the right path, so they can go on and become successful rugby players if they choose to, or just good people. That’s probably the most rewarding.”

That rewarding feeling remains for Thorne as he watches players like Sam Darry, Dallas McLeod, Fletcher Anderson and Zach Gallagher kick onto higher honours, knowing he’s “played some sort of role in it”.

Schoolboy rugby however, especially in recent times, has drawn its fair share of criticism on creating overtly professional environments for 16–18-year-old kids, something Thorne has picked up on.

“It does worry me that it’s a bit too much too soon for some kids,” he says.

“It’s a long time ago now, but when I was at school, there was no professional pathways. It was just you played with your mates and you enjoyed it – and if you were good, you carried on.”

“I think now there is a lot more pressure on them because there is money involved beyond school [and] a living to be made out of it.”

That fine line is why Thorne’s coaching ethos at schools level revolves around fun, learning and success, as the last thing he wants to achieve is turning boys off the game.

“You’ve got to make it enjoyable for them so that they develop a passion for the game, and if they love the game, they’re going to carry on doing it.

“If they’re just getting flogged and hammered and it’s real intense, they get turned off the game and that’s the worst thing you can do for them, because they won’t come back.”

He says that while no school’s perfect in nailing that balance, he believes Christs’ have the right mentality of giving their kids an education first.

“It’s not a rugby school; it’s an academic school that plays rugby… the kids are there for an education.”

“Most schools will say that that’s the case, but you look at some programmes, and you think, ‘it’s pretty intense for 16-year-olds and 17-year-olds’.”

The Razor debate

Thorne is no stranger to the criticism that can come for those representing New Zealand with the fern on their chest.

Throughout his career as All Blacks skipper, he copped it every which way (even though he only lost three of his 23 games as captain), so when the topic of former teammate turned All Blacks head coach Scott ‘Razor’ Robertson came onto the coffee table, he provides some refreshing respite.

Scott Robertson (left), Reuben Thorne and Sam Broomhall celebrate a Super Rugby title in 2002. Photo / Photosport

“When he went in, that was probably the biggest change-up the All Blacks have had in 20 years in terms of management and coaching – that was a big clean out,” he says.

“I know Razor. He’ll have a plan in place and he’ll be working towards that.”

Losing generational players such as Richie Mo’unga, Brodie Retallick, Aaron Smith and Shannon Frizell also compounded issues for Razor coming into the frame, Thorne says, and commented how the current All Blacks squad “lack of couple world-class players”.

“In the past, we’ve been able to say it’s Carter and McCaw and Nonu – they were all amongst the best in the world in their positions. I think that’s part of the challenge for him as well, is just the cohort he’s got, the quality of players, and the depth.”

In an age where social media is omnipresent, Thorne believes not only Razor, but also his players and and assistants are under the microscope like never before. It’s a stark contrast from his own playing days.

“When I started, we were just getting introduced to cell phones, let alone social media, so it’s definitely evolved.

“That’s the way things are. The young guys coming through now are aware of that from a much younger age.”

After coffee, walking back through the Underpass, Thorne points out the the stage and chats about the logistics of running the place. While it’s a long way from hitting rucks and grabbing lineout wins, the gigs, the roasting and the coaching keeps this ex-skipper busy and happy.