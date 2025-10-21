Advertisement
Rassie Erasmus renews call to shift Rugby Championship to February – Gregor Paul

Gregor Paul
Rugby analyst·NZ Herald·
Rugby analyst and feature writer

New Zealand's Scott Robertson meets South Africa's Rassie Erasmus before their sides played in Wellington. Photo / SmartFrame

THE FACTS

  • Sanzaar announced a five-year international plan after difficult negotiations among member nations.
  • Rassie Erasmus proposed aligning the Rugby Championship with the Six Nations to unify seasons.
  • New Zealand rejected the proposal, citing concerns about restructuring Super Rugby Pacific and player welfare.

Sanzaar, after months of fraught negotiations between the member nations, last week finally unveiled its international plans for the next five years.

It wasn’t an easy agreement to reach, primarily because New Zealand and South Africa have opted to do their own thing in 2026 and 2030 (hosting

