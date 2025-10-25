Live updates of the NPC final between Canterbury and Otago.

It’s the first all-South Island final since Canterbury and Tasman meet for the second straight year in 2017.

As Otago gear up for their first NPC premiership final in two decades, they will be turning to All Blacks No 8 Christian Lio-Willie for inspiration as they face a Canterbury outfit determined to avenge a failed Ranfurly Shield defence against their southern rivals.

It’s been somewhat of a breakthrough year for the 27-year-old, who won his second Super Rugby Pacific title with the Crusaders in June and made his All Blacks debut against the French in Dunedin, before he was dropped from Scott Robertson’s squad for the Rugby Championship.

But the three-test All Black told the Herald all his energy is focused on adding an NPC title to his already impressive CV.

“For us as a team, we’ve sort of taken the spectacle away from a final. We’re just there to enjoy the fact that we’re in the final and we’re just so keen to put our best foot forward this weekend and just leave everything out there,” he said.

It’s been a monumental shift in form for Otago, who finished ninth and 11th out of 14 in the previous two NPC seasons.

“One of our goals at the beginning of the year was to play a brand of rugby that excited our people and got numbers to our stands ... and we’ve definitely accomplished that,” Lio-Willie said.

Otago last found themselves in a premiership final 20 years ago, when they lost to Auckland 39-11 at Eden Park back in 2005. The Dunedin men haven’t won the NPC since 1998.

For Canterbury, you only have to go back eight years, when they won their third consecutive title at AMI Stadium – one against Auckland in 2015 and two against Tasman in 2016 and 2017. They have lost two finals since then, against Auckland in 2018 and Wellington in 2022.

To add to the occasion, it will be the final game played at the temporary home of the Crusaders and Canterbury, Apollo Projects Stadium – which will next year be replaced by a new $683 million facility in central Christchurch. Canterbury Rugby confirmed on Thursday that the clash had been sold out.

“If each person is expressing themselves to the fullest and trusting in our team’s mindset and game plans, I reckon we’ll get the job done,” Lio-Willie said.

The men in red and black will be out for revenge on Saturday afternoon, after Otago won the Log o’ Wood off them in Christchurch in September - launching a major second-half comeback to edge Canterbury 38-36.

With the Shield now secure in Dunedin for the summer, Otago need only to win their first NPC title in 27 years to complete perhaps the greatest season in the franchise’s history.

“I know Canterbury’s going to be hurting from the last time and they’re a different beast obviously at this time of year, so we’re looking forward to the challenge. We’re just keen to get up there,” Lio-Willie said.

“Finals brings moments. It’s won in the small margins ... We’ve acknowledged the spectacle at the beginning of the week, but as it’s getting closer to the game, the boys know it’s just another job that needs to be done.”

Canterbury will be without All Blacks forwards Sam Darry and George Bell on Saturday afternoon – who have been ruled out due to their involvement in the northern tour. They are bolstered though, with the return of All Blacks hooker Brodie McAlister, who was dropped from the end-of-year squad.

Meanwhile, prop George Bell has also been ruled out for Otago due to All Blacks duties.

Canterbury v Otago line-ups for NPC Final – Kickoff 4.05pm

Canterbury: 1. Finlay Brewis, 2. Brodie McAlister, 3. Seb Calder, 4. Liam Jack, 5. Jamie Hannah, 6. Zach Gallagher, 7. Tom Christie (c), 8. Dominic Gardiner, 9. Louie Chapman, 10. Andrew Knewstubb, 11. Ngane Punivai, 12. Dallas McLeod, 13. Braydon Ennor, 14. Manasa Mataele, 15. Chay Fihaki.

Bench: 16. Nick Hyde, 17. Daniel Lienert-Brown, 18. Gus Brown, 19. Tahlor Cahill, 20. Torian Barnes, 21. Tyson Belworthy, 22. Shun Miyake, 23. Jone Rova.

Otago: 1. Abraham Pole, 2. Nic Souchon, 3. Rohan Wingham, 4. Will Tucker, 5. Oliver Haig, 6. Will Stodart, 7. Lucas Casey, 8. Christian Lio-Willie, 9. Dylan Pledger, 10. Cameron Millar, 11. Jona Nareki, 12. Thomas Umaga-Jensen, 13. Josh Timu, 14. Jae Broomfield, 15. Sam Gilbert (c).

Bench: 16. Liam Coltman, 17. Benjamin Lopas, 18. Moana Takataka, 19. Joseva Tamani, 20. Harry Taylor, 21. Nathan Hastie, 22. Josh Whaanga, 23. Finn Hurley.