Live updates of the NPC semifinal between Canterbury and Hawke’s Bay.

Canterbury needed extra time to produce a stunning come-from-behind 20-15 NPC quarter-final win over Counties Manukau in Christchurch.

Canterbury trailed by 10 points at the break before battling back to level proceedings. They had a chance to win the match in regulation but Chay Fihaki’s 70m penalty attempt fell short.

That saw the match go on for another 20 minutes and Fihaki’s 87th-minute try and a 94th-minute penalty goal proved to be the difference.

“That was a hell of an effort from everyone,” Canterbury captain Tom Christie told Sky Sport.

“They threw it at us and we just had to front. Extremely proud to go 100 minutes, but we’ve got to do it all again next week.”

The result means Canterbury will host Hawke’s Bay in next Saturday’s semifinals while Otago will face Bay of Plenty on Friday to find the finalists for 2025.

It also brings an end to a remarkable season for the Steelers, who somehow made the finals despite losing their first five matches of the season.

“Man, it was hard to let them go away, but I’m just super proud of this group,” Counties captain Jimmy Tupou told Sky Sport.

“Pretty disappointed, mate, but we can walk off with our heads held high.”

Counties opened the scoring with a penalty goal to Gibson Popoalii, but it was the hosts who would claim the opening try of the game through Jamie Hannah.

However, the Steelers didn’t take long to respond with two quick tries through Popoalii and Ioane Moananu, which saw them take a 15-5 lead at the break.

Canterbury came out roaring in the second half with a penalty goal and a converted try to Braydon Ennor to level proceedings heading into the final 20 minutes.

Canterbury had chances to win the game through a Fihaki penalty and Andrew Knewstubb drop kick, but both missed, forcing the match into two 10-minute halves of extra time.

The red and blacks showed their class when it mattered most and proved why they are the team to beat, as they chase their first title since 2017.