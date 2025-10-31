Advertisement
Home / Sport / Rugby / All Blacks

All Blacks v Ireland: Cam Roigard v Jamison Gibson-Park the key battle to ignite All Blacks tour

Liam Napier
Liam Napier
Senior Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Liam Napier on squad morale, form, and what fans can expect this weekend.
The stage appears set for Cam Roigard to truly announce his presence to the global rugby world.

New Zealand rugby audiences are well affiliated with Roigard’s talent but with injuries restricting him to 14 tests in three years, he’s yet to captivate the northern hemisphere in the same manner.

A

