New Zealand Rugby's Steve Lancaster. Photo / Photosport

NZR general manager of professional rugby and performance Chris Lendrum is the more obvious internal successor to Robinson but, unlike Lancaster, it’s understood he did not apply for the chief executive position.

Following Robinson’s resignation in June, NZR engaged recruitment company Sheffield to scour the globe for potential replacements.

The Herald understands Sheffield approached Kiwibank CEO Steve Jurkovich, Sport New Zealand and former Rugby Australia CEO Raelene Castle and One New Zealand CEO Jason Paris.

All, however, are understood to have declined to apply.

Crusaders boss Colin Mansbridge is another to have ruled himself out of contention.

Some of those prospective candidates told the Herald NZR’s pitch to replace Robinson was weighted in favour of international business experience rather than institutional rugby knowledge.

With NZR pulling in an annual income of $120 million from sponsorship, while managing $262m of equity from US fund manager Silver Lake, the desire for a commercially savvy chief executive is understandable.

At this stage, there is no fixed term for Lancaster’s role as interim chief executive.

NZ Rugby staged interviews last Friday and the national body remains confident of making an appointment before Christmas, but with a significant notice period likely for any shortlisted candidate, a permanent replacement is not expected to start before April next year.

The longer NZR takes to source a permanent replacement for Robinson, the more his position appears less desirable.

With an estimated salary believed to range between $700,000 to $900,000, many potential candidates would need to take a hefty pay cut and may be scared off by the scrutiny attached to the NZR chief executive role.

Presiding over the national sport is a lure but the demands are relentless and, given the public profile, often unforgiving.

The scope of the all-encompassing role includes media rights negotiations, attempting to monitise digital content and managing relationships with some of the world’s largest consumer brands.

On the home front, it also requires walking the politically charged tightrope between the competing professional and amateur game, with New Zealand’s 26 provincial unions commanding a decisive say on the sport’s governance.

Along with the search for a chief executive, NZ Rugby must also appoint a new chief financial officer and chief commercial officer following Craig Fenton’s departure in January, 11 months into his role as head of commercial.

Losing Yarnie Guthrie, NZR’s general manager of commercial, is another influential loss, as he played a leading role in recruiting new major sponsors.

With all roles reporting to the chief executive, though, NZR must first find Robinson’s replacement before filling those other vacancies.