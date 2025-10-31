Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Opinion
Home / Sport / Rugby / All Blacks

All Blacks v Ireland: Jordie Barrett’s Leinster stint gives All Blacks inside edge on Ireland – Gregor Paul

Gregor Paul
Opinion by
Rugby analyst·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read
Rugby analyst and feature writer

Liam Napier on squad morale, form, and what fans can expect this weekend.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

By Gregor Paul in Chicago

THE FACTS

  • Jordie Barrett will have picked up invaluable inside information while on his six-month sabbatical to Leinster in Ireland.
  • But Barrett has looked a little fatigued and lacking in zip since he returned to the All Blacks.
  • His sabbatical raises questions over whether he’s played too much rugby.

New Zealand Rugby feel it’s had payback already from Jordie Barrett’s six-month sabbatical to Leinster earlier this year.

The ruling body feels the main benefit from that arrangement was that in return for allowing Barrett to spend half a season in Dublin, he

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save