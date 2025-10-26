Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby / All Blacks

All Blacks Grand Slam tour – All you need to know

Cameron McMillan
Deputy Head of Sport·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

All Blacks (from left) Kieran Read, Brad Thorn, Neemia Tialata and Piri Weepu after the Grand Slam win over England in 2008. Photo / Photosport

All Blacks (from left) Kieran Read, Brad Thorn, Neemia Tialata and Piri Weepu after the Grand Slam win over England in 2008. Photo / Photosport

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Everything you need to know about the All Blacks latest quest to complete the Grand Slam.

The what

So, what is a Grand Slam?

There is no official term for a rugby Grand Slam, but it’s generally considered to be victories over England, Scotland, Ireland and Wales in the same

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save