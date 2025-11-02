3. Tadhg Furlong – 7

Beast of a scrummager with good awareness in broken play – both attributes on show in Chicago. Hit a sharp angle to score when the 14-man Irish were running on adrenalin. His side led 13-7, when the big prop trotted off the field with 20 minutes remaining. He’d look pretty good in black.

Ireland’s Tadhg Furlong gets across the line to score against the All Blacks at Solider Field, in Chicago. Photo / Photosport

4. James Ryan – 6

Workhorse delivered a workmanlike shift; Ireland probably needed something a little more dynamic to cut through. Tellingly, the two (more junior) All Blacks locks looked more effective.

5. Tadhg Beirne – 1

His technique in that hit on Beauden Barrett was terrible. The 20-minute sanction was a reasonable punishment. The defence that he wasn’t expecting the runner is lame. The whole idea of attacking in rugby is to catch defenders unaware and if you’re not expecting a ball-runner, what are you doing on the field, mate?

6. Ryan Baird – 7

A powerful performance of the type the Irish pack delivered in that legendary 2022 series on our shores. Baird was in everything the Irish did well, pilfering lineouts, smashing runners and ramming the ball forward. But again, another who couldn’t actually cut through the All Blacks’ defence. Faded as the final whistle neared.

Irish loosie Ryan Baird competes for the ball with All Blacks lock Fabian Holland, in Chicago. Photo / Photosport

7. Josh van der Flier – 5

Hefty carries in early exchanges. But 2022’s World Player of the Year was shaded as a breakdown operator by his opposite number Ardie Savea (who bagged that same award in 2023). Made the most tackles (17) of anyone on the park – but it’s the one he missed that’ll be remembered; he was flatfooted (along with teammates) when Cam Roigard scored near the end. No 7s are meant to bury No 9s who are rude enough to run that line from a scrum.

8. Jack Conan – 6

A busy battering-ram day, but like his locking colleagues, most of his ball-carrying was done in close-in channels where the All Blacks defenders could soak it up.

Ireland’s Jack Conan has a happy moment after his side's solitary try against the All Blacks, in Chicago. Photo / Photosport

9. Jamison Gibson-Park – 8

Best halfback on show (until the final quarter), and for a while there he was possibly the best Kiwi on show as well. JGP was crucial to Ireland’s early survival then brief dominance, picking runners well and kicking with brains and heft. Terrific on game management and distribution, but lacks the cutting run of Roigard.

10 Jack Crowley – 5

Got the nod over Sam Prendergast. Uncertainty around the Irish No 10 grew as the game went on. Despite periods of forward dominance, Crowley couldn’t manufacture any line breaks among his backs. You could make a strong case that the rot really set in when he ambled and got scragged by Fabian Holland in the 60th minute.

11. James Lowe – 5

A busy day of scrambling, chasing and booting. Kiwi lad nabbed one great high take to set up a three-point chance in 50th minute, but posed little threat with ball in hand. Celebrated after gaining a marginal edge in one of the tedious bouts of aerial tennis as if he’d bagged a 79th-minute winning try.

12. Stuart McCloskey – 7

Some superb, grunty carries. Focal point for many of his side’s attacks, he was prominent when Ireland was leading in the physical exchanges. Went straight over Codie Taylor in one early, typical blast. But could only bend the line, not break it. All Blacks management were probably quietly pleased the Irish took this bloke off at the 56-minute mark and left Ringrose out there.

13. Garry Ringrose – 3

Too many costly errors. Beaten by Leicester Faingaʻanuku’s shuffle step in build-up to first All Blacks try; stripped after a promising 44th-minute charge in ABs’ 22 and daftly came off defensive line in 65th minute to try to hit Beauden Barrett, creating the gap that Damian McKenzie used to put Sititi away. Got one good hit on Barrett later.

14. Tommy O’Brien – 5

Just his third test and a chance to impress with Mack Hansen injured. Opportunities with the ball were generally of the grab-it-and-kick variety. Badly caught out in 65th minute when Roigard threw a long pass to free Caleb Clarke in his own 22.

15. Jamie Osborne – 6

Got the start with Hugo Keenan still recovering from a hip injury. Carted the ball into the line in hearty, head-down fashion. A stout and mostly savvy defender.

Reserves:

16. Ronan Kelleher – 4

Sheehan’s replacement came along with continuing set-piece woes and was less involved around the park.

17. Paddy McCarthy – 4

Helluva game in which to make your debut. Scrum lost parity when subs rolled on.

18. Finlay Bealham – 4

One of the history-makers from the 2022 series; ineffective in Chicago.

19. Iain Henderson – 5

On for Beirne after the rough red card. Veteran brought grunt to the clash, but faded as his side did in final quarter. Conceded a late penalty, gave the ref a spray about it and got walked another 10m for his efforts.

20. Caelan Doris – 7

Back from shoulder injury that ruled him out of Lions series. Best of the Irish replacements, he was one of few in green to bring real menace with ball carries.

Cam Roigard leaves Irishmen Josh van der Flier and Craig Casey wrongfooted on the way to the tryline, in Chicago. Photo / Photosport

21. Craig Casey – 4

Big step down from J.G.P., with misfiring delivery to runners in close channels.

22. Sam Prendergast – 4

Came on for struggling Crowley and could do no better as the black machine revved up. Another who was badly shown up by Roigard’s strike.

23. Bundee Aki – 4

Used in an impact role after a patchy Lions series. Looked out of sorts; one long aimless pass underlined the way Ireland’s focus had drifted.