Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Opinion
Home / Sport / Rugby

All Blacks v Ireland: Injury toll sets platforms for young guns to shine – Gregor Paul

Gregor Paul
Opinion by
Rugby analyst·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read
Rugby analyst and feature writer

The All Blacks have defeated Ireland at Soldier Field in Chicago, 26-13. Video / Sky Sport
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

THE FACTS

  • The All Blacks claimed a 26-13 victory over Ireland in Chicago.
  • Scott Robertson’s men avenged the historic 2016 loss at the same venue.
  • Rookie lock Fabian Holland was named man of the match, as one of several standout youngsters.

The rematch brought the All Blacks revenge, but also an unexpected but hugely welcome wave of optimism that they have in their midst a cohort of inexperienced youngsters with the potential to regenerate the national team.

A game that felt like it was tantalisingly close, but just creeping

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save