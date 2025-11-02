Advertisement
All Blacks v Ireland

All Blacks v Ireland: How Scott Robertson’s men turned chaos into control in Chicago test – Phil Gifford

Phil Gifford
Opinion by
Contributing Sports Writer·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read
Phil Gifford is a Contributing Sports Writer for NZME. He is one of the most-respected voices in New Zealand sports journalism.

The All Blacks have defeated Ireland at Soldier Field in Chicago, 26-13. Video / Sky Sport
THE FACTS

  • The All Blacks overcame a poor first half to defeat Ireland 26-13 in Chicago.
  • Leicester Fainga’anuku and Quin Tuapaea impressed in the midfield, with Wallace Satiti scoring a key try.
  • Ardie Savea’s leadership was pivotal after Scott Barrett’s injury, inspiring the team’s second-half performance.

That flapping noise you may have heard during the 55 interminable minutes it took to play the first half of the All Blacks-Ireland test in Chicago was the sound of the vultures circling.

Thankfully, the All Blacks snapped to it in the second half and ultimately came away

