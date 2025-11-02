Leicester Fainga’anuku has quickly become a must-have ingredient for the All Blacks.
While Fainga’anuku wasn’t the All Blacks’ best on Saturday (that honour could go to Caleb Clarke who reminded everyone that he’s their best wing with a highly involved and physically dominant performance), his impact was crucial as hisside summoned a last-quarter blitz to shake off a wayward and inaccurate start and storm over the top of Ireland.
In his second test following a two-year absence in France, he showed what a dynamic, irresistible athlete he is, proving incredibly difficult to contain at the highest level.
In his return to the All Blacks against the Wallabies in Perth, Fainga’anuku started on the left wing to replace the then injured Clarke. He made an impression with one destructive carry but while he’s comfortable and capable of slotting in on the edge, wing isn’t Fainga’anuku’s long term future.
Jordie Barrett’s knee and ankle injuries are expected to pave the way for Fainga’anuku’s first start for the All Blacks at centre this week, with Quinn Tupaea likely to move in one position to his favoured second five-eighths role.
Fainga’anuku wasn’t perfect against Ireland at Soldier Field, dropping one backdoor pass, but you can’t buy the raw power he possesses. That commodity was evident as he made an immediate statement off the bench by beating experienced Irish counterpart Garry Ringrose and offloading in another tackle to put Will Jordan away to set up the first of the All Blacks’ four tries for Ardie Savea.
Even when he’s not causing havoc Fainga’anuku’s threat with ball in hand attracts defenders to free up space for others.
Scott Robertson has been careful to not promote Fainga’anuku above other All Blacks too soon after he required NZ Rugby board approval to be called into the Rugby Championship squad to replace the injured Timoci Tavatavanawai.
Billy Proctor was given every opportunity to make his mark at centre, starting seven previous tests this year. Rieko Ioane had five starts on the left wing too.
It’s clear, though, Fainga’anuku’s X-factor qualities must now be embraced.
In two appearances for the All Blacks he’s proven he must be included in the matchday squad. And while there’s a lingering question around his distribution from centre, by the end of this tour Fainga’anuku could well emerge as the favoured starter in the No 13 jersey.
But if they stay courageous on attack and refine their erratic basic skills to unleash the likes of Fainga’anuku, their firepower could set them apart.
“We were happy to play to the edges and give ourselves one-on-one opportunities,” All Blacks playmaker Beauden Barrett said of the final-quarter surge. “Some of the athletes we have on the edges that’s exactly why we’re happy to do that.
“We were put in some uncomfortable spots and we managed to find a way. I was proud we worked together as a team to find solutions, to stay positive in the way we wanted to play and ultimately execute that at the backend of the game when sometimes you can shut up shop.
“We had a bit of courage to move the ball at times when in the past we may have played too conservatively and not backed ourselves.
“Our intention the whole time was to play and use the ball. I felt when we managed to do that we had success particularly midway through the second half we stayed composed and stuck to what we’ve been speaking about.
“We had that belief it was just a matter of being patient and executing it.”