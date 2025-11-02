All Black Leicester Fainga'anuku on the charge against Ireland, in Chicago. Photo / Photosport

The Tupaea-Fainga’anuku midfield that combined against Ireland could be dubbed the bash brothers, such are their physical strengths.

And with Scotland captain Sione Tuipulotu looming at Murrayfield this weekend, there could be some seriously heavy collisions.

Centre is where Fainga’anuku spent two years with French club Toulon, and where he can have the most impact.

Fainga’anuku wasn’t perfect against Ireland at Soldier Field, dropping one backdoor pass, but you can’t buy the raw power he possesses. That commodity was evident as he made an immediate statement off the bench by beating experienced Irish counterpart Garry Ringrose and offloading in another tackle to put Will Jordan away to set up the first of the All Blacks’ four tries for Ardie Savea.

Even when he’s not causing havoc Fainga’anuku’s threat with ball in hand attracts defenders to free up space for others.

Scott Robertson has been careful to not promote Fainga’anuku above other All Blacks too soon after he required NZ Rugby board approval to be called into the Rugby Championship squad to replace the injured Timoci Tavatavanawai.

Billy Proctor was given every opportunity to make his mark at centre, starting seven previous tests this year. Rieko Ioane had five starts on the left wing too.

It’s clear, though, Fainga’anuku’s X-factor qualities must now be embraced.

In two appearances for the All Blacks he’s proven he must be included in the matchday squad. And while there’s a lingering question around his distribution from centre, by the end of this tour Fainga’anuku could well emerge as the favoured starter in the No 13 jersey.

He wasn’t the only rising All Black to step up in Chicago. Inexperienced locks Fabian Holland and Josh Lord endured challenges on their own throw after Scott Barrett’s departure, but they picked apart Ireland’s lineout.

Tamaiti Williams, Wallace Sititi and Damian McKenzie were focal figures off the bench as the All Blacks turned the tide, too.

Test rugby can flip on one refereeing decision, one explosive, decisive moment.

The All Blacks, with athletes such as Sititi, Williams, Peter Lakai, Savea and McKenzie among others, boast X-factor talent many teams cannot match.

Their scrum remains a vaunted weapon, but the slow, structured, kick-dominated grind wastes the All Blacks’ attacking threats.

In Chicago, the All Blacks proved their ability to look decidedly poor for prolonged periods, only to then flick the switch and blow opposition away.

The courage to keep playing, keep attacking and chasing width, keep attempting to harness their explosive athletes, eventually prevailed.

The All Blacks clearly won’t have it all their way this tour.

In challenging winter conditions in Edinburgh and London their set piece must remain a strength and their defence will be tested.

But if they stay courageous on attack and refine their erratic basic skills to unleash the likes of Fainga’anuku, their firepower could set them apart.

“We were happy to play to the edges and give ourselves one-on-one opportunities,” All Blacks playmaker Beauden Barrett said of the final-quarter surge. “Some of the athletes we have on the edges that’s exactly why we’re happy to do that.

“We were put in some uncomfortable spots and we managed to find a way. I was proud we worked together as a team to find solutions, to stay positive in the way we wanted to play and ultimately execute that at the backend of the game when sometimes you can shut up shop.

“We had a bit of courage to move the ball at times when in the past we may have played too conservatively and not backed ourselves.

“Our intention the whole time was to play and use the ball. I felt when we managed to do that we had success particularly midway through the second half we stayed composed and stuck to what we’ve been speaking about.

“We had that belief it was just a matter of being patient and executing it.”

