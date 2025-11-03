All Blacks won – 30

Scotland won – 0

Draws – 2

All Blacks points scored – 953

Scotland points scored – 372

All Blacks v Scotland line-ups

All Blacks side to play Scotland

Named Friday NZT

Scotland side to play All Blacks

Named Friday NZT

All Blacks v Scotland last time they met

Ill-disciplined All Blacks escape to avoid first Scotland loss

Another so-close, so-far occasion for Scotland.

As they strode onto Murrayfield, before a 62,500 sell-out crowd, Scotland dared to dream of a historic day — of going where they had never been before.

For much of this match, Scotland had every right to believe they could defy 115 years of history to record their first win against the All Blacks — and follow Argentina and Ireland’s record-breaking feats this year.

As with each of their 32 battles, though, the All Blacks eventually found a way to quell their nerves and face off the brave Scottish challenge.

From an All Blacks perspective, this performance was anything but convincing. Read full report

All Blacks: Samisoni Taukei’aho, Scott Barrett, Mark Telea 2 tries, Jordie Barrett con 3, pen

Scotland: Penalty try, Darcy Graham tries, Finn Russell con, pen 3

HT: 17-14

The All Blacks celebrate a try during their comeback victory over Scotland. Photo / Photosport

All Blacks v Scotland last 10 meetings

2022 - All Blacks 31 Scotland 23, Murrayfield

2017 - All Blacks 22 Scotland 17, Murrayfield

2014 - All Blacks 24 Scotland 16, Murrayfield

2012 - All Blacks 51 Scotland 16, Murrayfield

2010 - All Blacks 49 Scotland 3, Murrayfield

2008 - All Blacks 32 Scotland 6, Murrayfield

2007 - All Blacks 40 Scotland 0, Murrayfield

2005 - All Blacks 29 Scotland 10, Murrayfield

2001 - All Blacks 37 Scotland 6, Murrayfield

2000 - All Blacks 48 Scotland 14, Eden Park

Form guide (past five tests)

All Blacks: W, W, W, L, W

Scotland: W, W, L, W, L

All Blacks v Scotland referee

Aussie Nic Berry will referee the following week against Scotland at Murrayfield, it will be his third All Blacks test this season including the 29-23 defeat to Argentina.

All Blacks v Scotland TAB odds

All Blacks: $1.33 Draw: $21 Scotland: $3.20

All Blacks Grand Slam schedule

Sunday, November 2, 9.10am – All Blacks 26 Ireland 13, Soldier Field, Chicago

Sunday, November 9, 4.10am – All Blacks v Scotland, Murrayfield, Edinburgh

Sunday, November 16, 4.10am - All Blacks v England, Twickenham, London

Sunday, November 23, 4.10am – All Blacks v Wales, Millennium Stadium, Cardiff

