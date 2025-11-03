Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby / All Blacks

All Blacks v Scotland test: Line-ups, kickoff times, how to watch – all you need to know

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

Caleb Clarke during the All Blacks 2022 test against Scotland. Photo / Photosport

Caleb Clarke during the All Blacks 2022 test against Scotland. Photo / Photosport

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

All Blacks v Scotland, Grand Slam Tour, 4.10am Sunday, Murrayfield, Edinburgh

The All Blacks take on sometime rivals Scotland in the second leg of their potential Grand Slam tour. After a strong finish to put away Ireland in Chicago, the All Blacks have now look to retain their unbeaten record

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save