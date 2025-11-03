All Blacks v Scotland, Grand Slam Tour, 4.10am Sunday, Murrayfield, Edinburgh
The All Blacks take on sometime rivals Scotland in the second leg of their potential Grand Slam tour. After a strong finish to put away Ireland in Chicago, the All Blacks have now look to retain their unbeaten recordagainst Scotland.
The two sides have squared off just two in the last decade with Scotland going close in those tests but just falling short. In their last match-up in 2022 the Scots led 23-14 with 18 minutes to play only to lose by eight.
Ill-disciplined All Blacks escape to avoid first Scotland loss
Another so-close, so-far occasion for Scotland.
As they strode onto Murrayfield, before a 62,500 sell-out crowd, Scotland dared to dream of a historic day — of going where they had never been before.
For much of this match, Scotland had every right to believe they could defy 115 years of history to record their first win against the All Blacks — and follow Argentina and Ireland’s record-breaking feats this year.
As with each of their 32 battles, though, the All Blacks eventually found a way to quell their nerves and face off the brave Scottish challenge.
Sunday, November 16, 4.10am - All Blacks v England, Twickenham, London
Sunday, November 23, 4.10am – All Blacks v Wales, Millennium Stadium, Cardiff
All Blacks v Scotland – how to follow the action
For live commentary of All Blacks v Scotland, join Elliott Smith on Newstalk ZB, Gold Sport and iHeartRadio, plus the Alternative Commentary Collective will be providing commentary on their iHeartRadio stream.
You can watch the game on Sky Sport 1 and it will be livestreaming on Sky Sport Now.