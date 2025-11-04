Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Analysis
Home / Sport / Rugby / All Blacks

All Blacks analysis: From one of dullest All Blacks performances to finally finding their rhythm – Paul Lewis

Paul Lewis
Analysis by
Contributing Sports Writer·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read
Paul Lewis writes about rugby, cricket, league, football, yachting, golf, the Olympics and Commonwealth Games.

Scott and Jordie Barrett have been ruled out of this weekend’s test against Scotland.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

THE FACTS

  • The All Blacks’ second-half strategy shift against Ireland improved their performance, highlighting Cam Roigard’s impact.
  • Roigard’s skills, including his passing and kicking, were crucial, raising questions about back-up selections.
  • The bench’s effective contributions, especially from Wallace Sititi and Leicester Fainga’anuku, offered promising tactical options.

There were seven major talking points from the All Blacks’ Jekyll-and-Hyde performance against Ireland ahead of the Scotland test.

Cohesion from confusion

In the first half, it was possible to wonder what the New Zealand side’s game plan was – or whether there even was one, aside from

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save