Premium
Analysis
Home / Sport / Rugby / All Blacks

All Blacks v Scotland: All Blacks seek attacking spark as Scotland set benchmark for flair – Gregor Paul

Analysis by
NZ Herald
5 mins to read

Herald rugby reporter Liam Napier joins us from Edinburgh ahead of the weekend clash. Video / NZ Herald
THE FACTS

  • Edinburgh has become rugby’s home of innovation, with Scotland known for their creative play.
  • Head coach Scott Robertson aims for the All Blacks to be both entertaining and consistent winners.
  • The All Blacks seek to play high-tempo, skillful rugby to captivate fans and maximise success.

By Gregor Paul in Edinburgh

Edinburgh, a city built on the austerity principles of Presbyterianism, has, somewhat against the odds, become rugby’s home of enlightenment.

Scotland remain a team that can’t quite break into the top tier of the world game, but in the art of manipulating a

