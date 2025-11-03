Advertisement
All Blacks v Ireland: Why rugby’s red card system is losing the plot - Gregor Paul

Gregor Paul
Analysis by
Rugby analyst·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read
Rugby analyst and feature writer

The All Blacks have defeated Ireland at Soldier Field in Chicago, 26-13. Video / Sky Sport
THE KEY FACTS

  • Tadhg Beirne’s red card for a head collision with Beauden Barrett sparked debate over rugby’s protocols.
  • The incident highlighted inconsistencies in rulings, with calls for more flexibility and empathy in decisions.
  • A global trial reducing red cards to 20 minutes preserved the match’s competitiveness and integrity.

Common sense didn’t prevail on the side of the pitch at Soldier Field, but thankfully it did around the World Rugby board table earlier this year to greenlight a global trial for the 20-minute red card and save the test between the All Blacks and Ireland from

