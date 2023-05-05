This week in entertainment saw fashion, a love story and a tragic death. Photo / Getty Images

Welcome to The Entertainment Edit, a weekly recap keeping you up to date with the best, worst and most shocking entertainment stories of the week.

Jason Momoa kickstarted this week with a weird and wild video of him in the nude. Honestly, we aren’t really sure what the reason was but he had the internet most in awe as he rode his bike, worked out and smashed back a beer all in the nude - minus the odd appearance of a fluffy pink dressing gown.

Elsewhere, Christine Baumgartner filed for divorce from her husband of almost 20 years, Kevin Costner citing “irreconcilable differences”. The stars share three children - Cayden, 15, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 12 together and it’s understood they are both seeking joint custody.

In lighter entertainment news, national treasure Rachel Hunter and her former rockstar husband Rod Stewart have a new grandson arriving in two weeks — and his parents will give him a very special name. Hunter revealed her son, Liam Stewart, 28, and partner Nicole Artukovich, are naming their first son due on May 15, Louie Mark Roderick Stewart,

Here’s what else you missed in entertainment news:

Jock Zonfrillo’s shock death

Jock Zonfrillo was a popular MasterChef Australia judge. Photo / Ten network

News of MasterChef judge Jock Zonfrillo’s death has saturated headlines this week with reports he died of natural causes amid a secret battle with bowel cancer that was detected in a scan in 2021.

The 46-year-old’s body was discovered at a Melbourne hotel early Monday morning when police officers arrived after being called in to conduct a “welfare check” on the famous chef and noted nothing unusual or suspicious was found.

The celebrity chef, who is survived by his wife, Lauren, and four children, was alone in Melbourne at the time of his death because he had recently moved his family to Italy and was only returning to Australia to promote the new season of MasterChef - which will start airing in New Zealand next week.

Met Gala

Rihanna, Lil Nas X and Jared Leto on the Met Gala's 2023 'red' carpet. Photos / Getty

The first Monday in May calls for one thing and one thing only. Wearing your tacky sweatpants, eating popcorn and judging celebrities as they wear thousands of dollars worth of gowns and jewellery on the steps of New York City’s The Met.

From Karlie Kloss and Serena Williams’ pregnancy announcements to Anna Wintour’s relationship debut, the carpet was full of surprising moments and we captured all of them so you could sit back, relax and judge in peace.

This year’s theme was an ode to the late Karl Lagerfeld with guests being asked to dress in honour of the designer. Unsurprisingly, we saw a lot of black and white detailing, a few freaky cats and plenty of Chanel, Fendi and Lagerfeld at the chic affair.

Ed Sheeran’s copyright trial

Ed Sheeran walks into Manhattan federal court. Photo / AP

It has been a wild week for singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran after he won the copyright trial brought against him by Ed Townsend’s family.

Townsend’s family claimed the global superstar stole material from the hit 1973 Marvin Gaye classic, Let’s Get It On - which Townsend co-wrote - to make a new tune a decade ago. The alleged song was Thinking Out Loud, and the trial concluded this morning with the court ruling Sheeran did not steal material.

The trial was a difficult time for Sheeran who said he would give up making music if he was found guilty and said he felt “unbelievably frustrated” by the entire situation.

Taylor Swift’s new beau

Matt Healy and Taylor Swift are rumoured to be dating. Photo / Getty Images

One thing about Taylor Swift: she can fill a blank space – especially in her love life.

The popstar, 33, made headlines last month when news of her break-up from Joe Alwyn hit the airwaves. Now, a source has sensationally claimed she has moved on and is reportedly “madly in love”.

The source told the Sun the singer has found love with 1975 frontman Matty Healy with the two ready to go public with their romance as early as this week.

“She and Matty are madly in love,” the source claimed, “It’s super-early days, but it feels right. They first dated, very briefly, almost 10 years ago but timings just didn’t work out.”

Woody confirms Matthew is ‘very much’ his brother

Actors Woody Harrelson (left) and Matthew McConaughey in 2014. Photo / AP

Has the test been done yet? No, not quite but that isn’t stopping Woody Harrelson from saying it’s “very much true” he is Matthew McConaughey’s brother.

The Natural Born Killers actor, 61, earlier this month called on McConaughey, 53, to get a DNA test after backing up his belief they could be biological brothers, and has now doubled down on the claim by saying he is convinced of the fact due to similarities in their personalities.

Harrelson told the new issue of Esquire magazine: “Well, it’s very much true. I learned from Ma Mac, Matthew’s mother, that she did have a relationship with my father for a relatively short period of time that coincided with the time that his father and mother were on a sabbatical, and with the time of Matthew’s, let’s say, origination.

“We haven’t done a test, but there are too many times that I think to myself, My God, the similarities! The things he does, the things he says - just the way he is. I’ve felt that for years.”