Rod Stewart and Rachel Hunter have a new grandson arriving. Photos / Getty Images, Alex Burton

National treasure Rachel Hunter and her former rockstar husband Rod Stewart have a new grandson arriving in two weeks — and his parents will give him a very special name.

Hunter revealed her son, Liam Stewart, 28, and partner Nicole Artukovich, are having their first child — a son — on May 15.

Last weekend, the couple held a baby shower with friends and family in Los Angeles, with the father-to-be enjoying the festivities barefoot.

Their son will be named Louie Mark Roderick Stewart, one of his middle names of course being Rocking Rod’s full name.

Hunter is in India performing yoga and wellness commitments so missed out on the festivities. Her sister, Jacqui, and husband, former Kiwi America’s Cup sailor Craig Monk, were there for the celebrations. Other family members included Stewart’s half-sister Kimberly.

In a re-post of her sister’s celebration picture on Instagram, Hunter said, “May 15th, so beautiful and can’t wait to see you all and be there.”

In an interview while in New Zealand last month, Hunter said she was excited about her grandchild’s arrival but wasn’t sure if she would be in the delivery room.

Other Kiwi celeb babies

Meanwhile, Black Cap Tim Seifert and wife Morgan welcomed a baby boy two weeks ago. April was a great month for the 28-year-old batsman who scored back-to-back sixes to steer his side to victory against Sri Lanka in their T20 International in Dunedin.

Last week in a joint Instagram post, the couple — who married in 2021 — announced their son was born on April 14 and named Lando Peter Seifert.

“We couldn’t be more in love. You are our dream come true, little man.”

A former Bachelorette contestant has baby news too. Chef Paul Patterson, 38, announced he would be having a little person with partner Sarah Day in September.

The pair, who rekindled a friendship after 20 years, moved in together on Waiheke last year, when Patterson opened Paulie’s Kitchen on the island.

“The baby has come as a lovely surprise, we are looking forward to becoming new parents and settling into island life a bit more,” Patterson tells Spy.

“Sarah is quite calm and cool about the whole situation me on the other hand I’m sh***ing bricks and nervous as all hell.”



