Then-Prince Charles speaking with David Beckham prior to the Our Planet global premiere at Natural History Museum on April 4, 2019 in London, England. Photo / Getty Images

The former footballer had a private meeting with His Majesty at Highgrove to discuss taking up a role with the King’s Foundation.

David Beckham has revealed that he swapped beekeeping tips with the King before being given an ambassadorial role for the monarch’s charity that champions sustainability.

The football star, 49, had a private meeting with the monarch in his Highgrove home last month to discuss taking up the new role for the King’s Foundation and its work firsthand.

He said: “It was inspiring to hear from the King about the work of His Majesty’s Foundation during my recent visit to Highgrove Gardens – and compare beekeeping tips!”

Beckham explained that he has “always been keen to help young people to expand their horizons” and that he was looking forward to “ensuring young people have greater access to nature.

“Having developed a love for the countryside I’m also on a personal mission to learn more about rural skills which is so central to the foundation’s work,” he added.

The footballer began beekeeping after spending three months at their family home in the Cotswolds during lockdown.

He is now an avid apiarist who has built his own hives and wears a monogrammed beekeeping suit.

Last year, Beckham even gifted the King a jar of his home-produced honey at an awards ceremony in London celebrating British fashion.

Meanwhile, the Royal family’s interest in beekeeping and highlighting the protection of bees runs through multiple generations, most notably now associated with the King, Queen and the Princess of Wales.

Beckham’s new role means he joins fellow ambassadors Alan Titchmarsh, presenter Jay Blades and property expert Sarah Beeny among others.

The ambassadors are expected to use their expertise and reach to support the King’s charity’s mission in its vision and strategy.

The Foundation works to support people and the planet through a sustainable and holistic approach, including education courses in preserving traditional skills and helping to revitalise communities through urban regeneration and planning.

During Beckham’s visit to Highgrove Gardens in May, he learned more about the Foundation’s work by exploring the site’s specialist workshops and meeting current students participating in woodworking and embroidery courses.

The charity offers education courses for almost 15,000 students annually, health and wellbeing programmes for nearly 2000 every year, as well as spearheading regeneration projects in the UK and overseas to revitalise communities and historic buildings.

Kristina Murrin, chief executive of the King’s Foundation, said: “We are delighted to welcome David Beckham to the King’s Foundation family as an ambassador.

“We look forward to working with David over the coming months and years, to share the good work of the foundation with a wider audience.”

Royal jelly, Beckham and the bees

David Beckham began beekeeping during lockdown, and invested £500 to build a beehive at his Cotswolds home.

King Charles has long been a lover of bees, and keeps number of hives at Highgrove House in Gloucestershire.

Beckham has developed his own brand of honey produced in his garden, which he has called “DBee’z Sticky Stuff”.

The honey from Charles’ hives has also gone on sale, and can be bought by visitors to Highgrove under the name Highgrove Royal Garden Honey.

Beckhams now has several “flow hives” - which allow honey extraction without opening the hive - on raised platforms on his property, ringed by wild flowers to add flavour to the finished product.

Charles boasts a number of elaborate beehives at Highgrove. The handmade, palatial designs were given to him for his birthday in 2018.