MasterChef Australia is set to premiere this Sunday after being pushed back due to the death of judge Jock Zonfrillo just hours before the original premiere date.

A tribute for Zonfrillo will also air an hour beforehand in honour of the judge.

The 46-year-old star chef was found dead in a Melbourne Hotel room in the early hours of Monday morning.

The mystery surrounded what will happen with the series as network bosses and sponsors - including major stakeholder Coles - consider if and how to proceed in light of Zonfrillo’s death.

It was reported yesterday that the decision for the show to go on or be shelved was in the hands of Zonfrillo’s wife.

It has now been revealed in a statement to Facebook that the show will premiere this Sunday “with the full support” of his family.

MasterChef Australia has the full support of Zonfrillo's family, seen here in a photo from Facebook.

“MasterChef Australia judge Jock Zonfrillo took great pride in challenging and coaching the contestants and of course inspiring a nation of home cooks,” MasterChef Australia wrote in a statement.

“It is with Jock in our hearts that we cherish those seasons and remember the charismatic and big-hearted judge and chef who we know and loved.”

The statement went on to say he will be “remembered in the MasterChef kitchen for years to come”.

It was also revealed a special episode of the Sunday Project will air in Australia an hour before the shows premiere to pay tribute to Zonfrillo, which includes contributions from friends and will honour both his professional and personal achievements.

TVNZ has not yet revealed if they will follow suit with their colleagues over the Tasman, but is tipped to do so.

According to news.com.au, the reason Zonfrillo was alone at a Melbourne hotel when he died was because he had left a family holiday in Italy early to return to Australia for promotion of his show, MasterChef Australia: Secrets and Surprises.

Along with his wife, Lauren, and their two children, Alfie, 5, and Isla, 2, the Scottish-Italian chef had been enjoying a European break after wrapping filming for what was to be the 15th season of MasterChef.

But he’d returned home early to appear in a string of media interviews ahead of and following the first episode that had been due to air in Australia.

The acclaimed chef had shared a post to Instagram the night before his death: “The time has come for @masterchefau to kick off a new season filled with Secrets & Surprises! And @jamieoliver of course!”

Instead, the programme’s entertainment editor Angela Bishop found herself fronting the harrowing news of Zonfrillo’s death, something she said his colleagues were trying to process.

TVNZ is yet to announce any changes to next Monday night’s screening but shared the news and a message of condolence to social media.

And a statement from Channel 10 and Endemol Shine Australia said: “Network 10 and Endemol Shine Australia are deeply shocked and saddened at the sudden loss of Jock Zonfrillo, a beloved member of the MasterChef Australia family.

“Jock was known to Australians as a chef, best-selling author, philanthropist and MasterChef judge, but he will be best remembered as a loving father, husband, brother and son.”

Survived by his wife, Lauren and four children Ava, Sophie, Alfie and Isla, who have released a family statement, Zonfrillo had moved his brood from Adelaide to Melbourne due to the demands of the show.

And while his celebrity continued to rise from humble beginnings as a 14-year-old washing dishes to a position at Marco Pierre White’s three-star restaurant to opening his own award-winning restaurants in Australia and lastly, television fame, his final interview revealed what he really wanted: a simple life beyond the spotlight.

In an interview with News Corp Australia’s national entertainment writer, Lisa Woolford, understood to be the last article published before Zonfrillo’s death, he said he dreamed of “A small house in the middle of nowhere with kids, pets. Just a really simple, uncomplicated life away from everyone. But still part of a community in that remoteness I guess.

“But not the flashy extravagant lifestyle you’d expect from a TV person.”

In fact, he told Woolford, he’d be quite happy with “a cup of tea and a teacake”.



















