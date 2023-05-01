In the wake of MasterChef Australia judge Jock Zonfrillo’s sudden death, his co-star Melissa Leong’s trip to New Zealand this Friday has been put on hold.

TVNZ has confirmed to the Herald that Leong was due in Auckland at the end of the week to promote MasterChef Australia: Secrets & Surprises, which was due to air on TVNZ 2 from May 7.

But after the shocking news of her co-star’s death was announced yesterday, the show has been postponed in Australia and Leong’s promotional plans held until further notice.

While TVNZ is yet to announce whether or not it will postpone the show here, which was set to run a week after it aired in Australia, it released a statement on social media expressing its “devastation” over Zonfrillo’s passing.

“New Zealand viewers love MasterChef Australia and Jock is one of the reasons why the show has become such an international sensation. Audiences have always appreciated his passion for food, his care of contestants, as well as his humour and cheeky charisma.”

The statement went on to say conversations with Network Ten and Endemol Shine in Australia would continue “in the coming days about their plans going forward”.

“We’ll update our viewers as soon as we can. Our condolences are with Jock’s family and the team that brings MasterChef to life.”

Melissa Leong on an episode of MasterChef Australia 2021. Photo / Ten

While Leong’s promotional tour in New Zealand has been held, the cook book editor, critic and food writer had already begun interviews in Australia about the pending series when she learned of her co-star’s death.

Speaking to Western Australian show HIT WA Breakfast, Leong said of her co-star: “Over the years I used to be a very competitive eater, especially with Jock. I learned very quickly not to try to keep up with Jock because you will lose. He has hollow legs and can eat at a rate and a volume that defies physics, logic and science.”

Shortly after Leong’s interview aired, Australia’s Network Ten issued a release announcing Zonfrillo’s death and postponement of the show for a week.

A statement from Channel 10 and Endemol Shine Australia said: “Network 10 and Endemol Shine Australia are deeply shocked and saddened at the sudden loss of Jock Zonfrillo, a beloved member of the MasterChef Australia family.

“Jock was known to Australians as a chef, best-selling author, philanthropist and MasterChef judge, but he will be best remembered as a loving father, husband, brother and son.”