Tributes are flowing for chef, restaurateur and MasterChef Australia judge Jock Zonfrillo, who died suddenly, aged 46.

News of Zonfrillo’s sudden death shocked everyone and many are taking to the internet to express their condolences to the family and their sadness over the death of the renowned chef.

Fellow restaurateur Jamie Oliver says he is “in total shock” after receiving the news.

“I’m in total shock to wake up to the sudden death of chef Jock Zonfrillo,” Oliver posted on Instagram.

“We had the best time working together for this years MasterChef, I can’t tell how good it was to work with him! Jock was very generous to me with his time and spirit in the show and for that I was really grateful … Mellisa, Andy & Jock work as the most inspiring judges and mentors and each have there very own unique view and style … Jock will be so very missed … I can’t believe I’m writing this ... Sending heartfelt love and condolences to all of his family, friends and his second family, the MasterChef team and contestants xxx. Love Jamie”

Singer Jimmy Barnes also paid tribute to his friend, posting on Twitter: “It’s a very sad day. We’ve lost another dear friend. Jock was like a brother to me and we made each other laugh and cry. My heart goes out to his family. I am speechless. Rest my friend.”

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has paid tribute to Zonfrillo, reflecting on the time they spent together.

“Saddened by the devastating news of Jock Zonfrillo’s passing,” he wrote on Twitter.

“I truly enjoyed the time we spent together on MasterChef in Australia. Sending all my love to Lauren and the family in this difficult time.”

Several other celebrities from Australia and overseas have expressed their shock at the news that the acclaimed chef had been found dead in Melbourne.

Former Bachelorette star and journalist Georgia Love said she was “shocked and saddened” by the news. “Jock was so kind, to me and to anyone else I’ve heard he ever had contact with. I’m so sorry,” she added.

Zonfrillo’s family announced the news of his death in a statement today.

“With completely shattered hearts and without knowing how we can possibly move through life without him, we are devastated to share that Jock passed away yesterday,” the family statement said.

“So many words can describe him, so many stories can be told, but at this time we’re too overwhelmed to put them into words. For those who crossed his path, became his mate, or were lucky enough to be his family, keep this proud Scot in your hearts when you have your next whisky.

“We implore you to please let us grieve privately as we find a way to navigate through this and find space on the other side to celebrate our irreplaceable husband, father, brother, son and friend.”

He is survived by his wife, Lauren, and four children, Ava, Sophie, Alfie and Isla.