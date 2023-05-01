The body of MasterChef Australia star judge Jock Zonfrillo was discovered by police early on Monday at an address in Melbourne.

Police are not treating the 46-year-old’s death as suspicious.

They told the Daily Mail that police conducted a “welfare check and located a man deceased” around 2am.

Officers said they will make a report for the coroner.

Zonfrillo is survived by his wife, Lauren, and four children Ava, Sophie, Alfie and Isla.

His family released a statement saying their hearts are “shattered” and they don’t know how they’ll move on with their lives without him.

“With completely shattered hearts and without knowing how we can possibly move through life without him, we are devastated to share that Jock passed away yesterday.

“So many words can describe him, so many stories can be told, but at this time we’re too overwhelmed to put them into words. For those who crossed his path, became his mate, or were lucky enough to be his family, keep this proud Scot in your hearts when you have your next whisky.

“We implore you to please let us grieve privately as we find a way to navigate through this and find space on the other side to celebrate our irreplaceable husband, father, brother, son and friend.”

Chef and MasterChef judge Jock Zonfrillo has died. Zonfrillo was 46. Photo / Ten network

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay has paid tribute to Zonfrillo, reflecting on the time they spent together.

“Saddened by the devastating news of Jock Zonfrillo’s passing,” he wrote on Twitter.

“I truly enjoyed the time we spent together on MasterChef in Australia. Sending all my love to Lauren and the family in this difficult time.”

MasterChef Australia: Secrets & Surprises is set to debut its new season on TVNZ on Sunday, May 7.

MasterChef Australia judges (from left) Jock Zonfrillo, Melissa Leong and Andy Allen.

Network 10 in Australia has postponed the show for a week due to Zonfrillo’s sudden death.

TVNZ said in a statement on social media that it will be “talking to our colleagues” across the Tasman about plans for the show and will update viewers when it can.

“Our condolences are with Jock’s family, friends and the wider MasterChef Australia team.”

In 2021, Zonfrillo opened up about his battles with obsessive-compulsive disorder, anxiety and addiction.

“I never thought I would have anxiety, let alone admit to it. It’s a real working-class problem to arrive somewhere and think that you’re not good enough,” he explained.

“For me, I’ve done that my entire life. Every job I’ve got, I’ve felt like I wasn’t good enough to be there.”

Zonfrillo was born in Scotland and raised by his Italian dad and Scottish mother, with the strong mixed-culture ethos fuelling his obsession with food.

He was in the food industry from the young age of 12 before eventually working with famous chef Marco Pierre White at the famous chef’s restaurant.

Before becoming a celebrity judge on MasterChef, he revealed he overcame his addiction to heroin.

“I knew I had to give up heroin. It was becoming very difficult to hide and I knew I couldn’t carry on with it forever.”

He described giving up the drug as “the best thing I ever did”.

In late 2019, Zonfrillo was hired as one of three new hosts for MasterChef Australia.

Absolutely shocking to report the death of much loved MasterChef judge Jock Zonfrillo. MasterChef will not be airing as planned this week. pic.twitter.com/MxDi8JXgWN — Daniel Sutton (@danielsutton10) May 1, 2023

A statement from Channel 10 and Endemol Shine Australia said, “Network 10 and Endemol Shine Australia are deeply shocked and saddened at the sudden loss of Jock Zonfrillo, a beloved member of the MasterChef Australia family.

“Jock was known to Australians as a chef, best-selling author, philanthropist and MasterChef judge, but he will be best remembered as a loving father, husband, brother and son.”











