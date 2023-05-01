As Australia’s entertainment and restaurant industries mourn the sudden death of celebrity chef Jock Zonfrillo, sources claim the MasterChef star had been fighting a secret health battle for years.

According to the Daily Mail Australia, Zonfrillo, 46, who was found dead yesterday morning in a hotel just north of Melbourne, had been battling bowel cancer.

It’s understood when he wasn’t filming MasterChef where he was a popular judge, the Scottish-born chef was receiving treatment for the disease.

Daily Mail Australia reports Zonfrillo’s cancer was detected in a colonoscopy in 2021 and around June of that year he began treatment amid filming the second season of MasterChef Celebrity.

It is alleged a source said at the time: “No one in his circle is aware of what he is going through. Neither colleagues nor friends.

“He has not wanted anyone to know as he deals with this tough journey. He is coping poorly with chemo treatment, and the effects it is having.”

Jamie Oliver has paid tribute to fellow chef Jock Zonfrillo. Photo / Instagram

The source also told the news outlet that the acclaimed chef was an outpatient at the Kinghorn Cancer Centre in Sydney and Epworth Oncology in Melbourne and had sought treatment in Queensland.

“I was told the reason why he hasn’t disclosed his medical condition was because he didn’t want people feeling sorry for him, or treating him any different,” the source said.

“He has dropped in weight since his diagnosis because the chemo is causing nausea, excessive vomiting and he can’t keep food down for too long.”

Daily Mail Australia has also claimed being privy to evidence of the chef discussing his diagnosis with a friend. The news outlet alleges it reached out to Zonfrillo and his family in August 2021 but received no response.

It is understood the chef had previously been treated for bowel cancer with chemotherapy and radiation and in 2016 went into remission.

In his 2021 memoir, Last Shot, he did not make mention of the disease.

Zonfrillo is survived by his wife, Lauren, and four children Ava, Sophie, Alfie and Isla.

News of Zonfrillo’s sudden death shocked everyone and many are taking to the internet to express their condolences to the family and their sadness over the death of the renowned chef.







