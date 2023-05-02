Karlie Kloss and Serena Williams have announced that they are expecting. Photos / Getty Images

Karlie Kloss and Serena Williams have announced that they are expecting. Photos / Getty Images

Congratulations are in order for two lucky mums-to-be.

Karlie Kloss and Serena Williams both debuted their baby bumps on the Met Ball red carpet.

The supermodel and tennis champion both announced their second-time-around pregnancies while dressed to the nines at the biggest fashion event of the year.

Kloss donned a black floor-length gown by Loewe with long sleeves and yellow shadowing across the bodice. She accessorised the dress with layered pearl necklaces and pearl earrings - a nod to the late designer Karl Lagerfeld’s love of the ocean-born gem.

She told Vogue interviewer Emma Chamberlain that this year’s Met Gala marks the model’s first time walking a red carpet while pregnant, while also revealing that the experience felt both “special” and “vulnerable”.

Karlie Kloss attends The 2023 Met Gala celebrating 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty'. Photo / Getty Images

Meanwhile, Williams stunned in a plunging Gucci gown that features sheer sleeves and a white tulle skirt. While showcasing her baby bump for the first time, she also introduced her new hairstyle - a sleek bob - and, like Kloss, covered herself in coatings of pearls.

“I’m feeling good. I can breathe. I can stop not hiding,” the athlete gushed on her way inside the exhibition, joking about her wild plans to “not drink”.

Kloss and Williams join the likes of Rihanna and Keke Palmer, who both announced pregnancies in the past year. Rihanna announced that she was expecting during her Super Bowl spectacle performance on February 12 and Palmer surprised fans by sharing her baby bump news on Saturday Night Live on December 3.

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian attend the 2023 Met Gala. Photo / Getty Images

The Met Gala theme this year, Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, pays homage to the rich fashion legacy of the late Chanel creative director.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute’s latest exhibition will showcase nearly 150 of Lagerfeld’s designs and creations, as well as some of his sketches. The exhibition is said to “underscore his complex creative process and the collaborative relationships with his premières, or head seamstresses”.

“Lagerfeld’s fluid lines united his designs for Balmain, Patou, Chloé, Fendi, Chanel, and his eponymous label, Karl Lagerfeld, creating a diverse and prolific body of work unparalleled in the history of fashion,” shared the Met Museum.