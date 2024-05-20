Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla visit the 2024 RHS Chelsea Flower Show on May 20, 2024 in London, England. Photo / Getty Images

Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla visit the 2024 RHS Chelsea Flower Show on May 20, 2024 in London, England. Photo / Getty Images

It seems everyone - and their mum - is currently on the Bridgerton buzz after the first four episodes of season three hit screens last week. Now, it’s been revealed a certain royal has a soft spot for the racy Netflix show.

Queen Camilla admitted to watching Netflix’s royal drama Bridgerton during a royal visit to the Chelsea Flower Show with her husband King Charles.

Queen Camilla reveals ‘I watched the first lot’ of @bridgerton Who knew?! pic.twitter.com/yJ67jOXaIP — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) May 20, 2024

The royal let slip that she “watched the first lot [of Bridgerton]” while touring a garden inspired by the hit Regency show and lead of its third season, Penelope Featherington, played by Nicola Coughlan.

The concealed and sheltered garden by Holly Johnston showcases the character’s personal journey through the medium of a garden landscape.

With a moon gate covered in shrubbery and a lowered water feature, the garden reflects the mystery of Featherington - who secretly writes the ‘ton’s gossip column as Lady Whistledown - as well as the turmoil she endures in her journey to find a match.

Ivy, mosses and ferns, which are abundantly scattered across the garden, highlight the many secrets the character keeps, and the pockets of light through the shrubbery represent Featherington coming into “full bloom” and embracing who she is at her core.

During their tour of the gardens, Camilla and Charles were accompanied by the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, as well as Princess Michael of Kent.

The royal couple, both avid gardeners, walked around the world-renowned Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) Chelsea Flower Show on Monday, which is held annually to mark the start of summertime festivities in London and is a highlight on the royal calendar.

King Charles replaced his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, as the patron of the Chelsea Flower Show. She had held the title for 72 years.

Today, the annual event attracts 168,000 visitors a year, with over 500 exhibitors under its helm.

One of his first public outings since his cancer diagnosis, Charles looked pleased to be back to work as he spoke to well-wishers and thanked them for their support.