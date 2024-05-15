Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington and Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton in season 3 of Bridgerton on Netflix. Photo / Netflix

The hotly-anticipated third season of hit Netflix show Bridgerton arrives on the streaming platform today, two years after season 2 aired. But when can we watch it in New Zealand? Who is the third season about? And which cast members are returning this time round? Before you tune in, here’s everything you need to know.

It’s time to dust off your best bonnet and brew a pot of tea - the third season of Bridgerton is finally here.

It’s been a long wait for fans of the show, since season 2 aired back in 2022, featuring the oldest Bridgerton sibling Anthony’s (Jonathan Bailey) search for love and enemies-to-lovers romance with Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley).

Colin Bridgerton, played by Luke Newton, in a scene from season three of the hit Netflix show. Photo / Netflix

This time round, it’s wallflower Penelope Bridgerton’s time to shine, after she was revealed to be none other than mysterious gossip writer Lady Whistledown at the end of season 2. Over the past few months, Netflix has teased her budding relationship with her long-time crush Colin Bridgerton - the third brother in the family for whom the show is named.

When does Bridgerton season 3 arrive on Netflix?

Bridgerton season 3 is set to be released in Netflix in two parts, with the first four episodes arriving in New Zealand and around the world on May 16.

But for those of us in New Zealand, we’ll have to wait until this evening to binge watch it - the episodes will be released at 3am Eastern Time or midnight Pacific Time, which equates to 7pm NZT.

The second half of the season will arrive on the platform on June 13.

How many episodes are in Bridgerton season 3?

There are a total of eight episodes in Bridgerton season 3 - with the first four available to watch from May 16, and the final four from June 13.

What is Bridgerton season 3 about?

The Netflix series is based on the romance novel series by Julia Quinn, following the lives and loves of the Bridgerton family.

Each of the eight Bridgerton siblings has a book to their name and a unique love story, and the Netflix show’s creator Shonda Rhimes hopes to create a season for each one. So far we’ve seen eldest daughter Daphne fall in love with the mysterious Duke of Hastings, and her older brother Anthony with the “spinster” Kate Sharma.

One of the first images of Bridgerton's new season shows Penelope (Nicola Coughlan), who is expected to finally become romantically involved with Colin Bridgerton. Photo / Netflix

Season 3 is all about Penelope Featherington, the third daughter of the mercenary Lady Featherington. During the first two seasons, she was content to watch from the sidelines as her sisters and friends found husbands, but after overhearing her crush Colin Bridgerton declare he could never marry her, she is determined to move on from him and find a husband and a home of her own.

As we know, she lives a double life as the anonymous writer Lady Whistledown, who writes the infamous gossip column sharing all the secrets of the ton. Will Lady Whistledown endure, or will her cover be blown? And can Penelope’s friendship with Eloise Bridgerton recover?

Simon Basset and Daphne Bridgerton, played by Regé-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor. Photo / Supplied

Bridgerton season 3 cast and characters

Nicola Coughlan takes centre stage as Penelope Featherington this season, with Luke Newton returning to his role as Colin Bridgerton.

Claudia Jessie returns as Eloise Bridgerton, while Luke Thompson plays her brother Benedict, Ruth Gemmell plays mother Lady Violet, Florence Hunt plays Hyacinth, and Will Tilston plays younger brother Gregory.

Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley return as newlyweds Anthony and Kate Bridgerton. However, Phoebe Dynevor’s character Daphne Bridgerton won’t appear in season 3, and Hannah Dodd has replaced Ruby Stokes as sister Francesca Bridgerton.

Golda Rosheuvel reprises her role as the prickly Queen Charlotte and Adjoa Andoh plays Lady Danbury, while Polly Walker plays Penelope’s conniving mother Lady Featherington. And of course, we can expect to hear the iconic Julie Andrews as the voice of Lady Whistledown narrate each episode.



