One of the first images of Bridgerton's new season shows Penelope (Nicola Coughlan), who is expected to finally become romantically involved with Colin Bridgerton. Photo / Netflix

Images from the new season of runaway Regency-era hit, Bridgerton, have been released ahead of the popular Shonda Rhimes’ show screening on Netflix.

While fans of the romantic series - which follows the eight Bridgerton sons and daughters as they search for love - have been partially placated by the prequel series, Queen Charlotte, new pictures of Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin (Luke Newton) have viewers thrilled.

“They look so perfect. I am ready for the Polin era.” quipped one fan as another added the hashtag #polin to their tweet.

Another wrote: “The last photo is so beautiful.”

Fans have been thrilled by the release of images from season three of Bridgerton. Photo / Netflix

And another clearly has it in for Colin, tweeting: “I better see him crying and groveling on his knees begging for forgiveness for a minimum of 8 episodes [sic].”

Colin Bridgerton, played by Luke Newton, in a scene from season three of the hit Netflix show. Photo / Netflix

But amid the delight over the set of pictures, fans appear to still have one burning question unanswered: the new season’s release date.

“But have we got a date yet though? Come on @netflix, don’t be shy.. Christmas?? Or sooner..??” asked one impatient fan.

“Okay we need the date and time!” wrote another.

In January, it was announced that the show had been delayed following the decision to axe a key storyline for season three.

According to The Sun, filming has been stalled because executive producer Shonda Rhimes disagreed with the direction of the show’s storyline.

The Bridgerton family. Photo / Supplied

For now, fans will have to wait to see how Rhimes tackles the love story of Colin and Penelope, who at the end of season one was revealed as Lady Whistledown, the mastermind behind a tiny but mightily scandalous rag detailing the dramas of a set of tight-knit, well-to-do families.

The season will also play out the added challenge in this romance of Penelope’s friendship with Colin’s sister, Lady Eloise, who was highly unimpressed when she learned the gossip about her family was being penned by her bestie.

Simon Basset and Daphne Bridgerton, played by Regé-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor in season one of Bridgerton. Photo / Supplied

Like the previous seasons which brought drama and the intensity of navigating new love, it is expected the next Bridgerton offering will uphold the show’s standout viewing records to date.

Adapted from Julia Quinn’s novels, Bridgerton premiered on Netflix in December 2020 and was an instant hit.

In the first season’s first month, the streaming giant recorded 625 million hours of Bridgerton viewing. The second season brought in 656 million hours.

Colin and Penelope's love story will play out in season three of Bridgerton. Photo / Netflix



























