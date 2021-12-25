Bridgerton season two release date confirmed by Lady Whistledown herself

The Ton returns for yet another scandalous social season. Your first look at Bridgerton Season 2, from Shondaland. Coming in 2022. Video / Netflix

Bridgerton sent Netflix viewers into a regency-era frenzy when it debuted last Christmas - and Lady Whisteldown has revealed what fans are waiting for most.

We did not get a new season of the hit show a year after the first one debuted on December 25, 2020 - but there isn't too much longer to wait.

The cast helped unveil the news in a video clip shared on social media.

Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton, Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma in season 2 of Bridgerton. Photo / Supplied by Netflix

The second season will focus on the love life of the eldest Bridgerton son, Anthony, in line with the books the series is based on, written by Julia Quinn.

Season two leads Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley revealed the news, alongside Adjoa Andoh, Golda Rosheuvel, Claudia Jessie, Charithra Chandran and Luke Newton.

The stars receive a surprise letter from Lady Whistledown and the camera captures the moment they read the premiere date: March 25 this year.

Bailey says: "Is that Whistledown? What's she got to say today? The cheeky little mistress. It's customary for a first anniversary to gift paper, dear readers."

Dear readers, I know my absence has only made your hearts grow fonder; however, you will not have to wait much longer. Bridgerton Season 2 debuts March 25, 2022, only on Netflix 💐 pic.twitter.com/4awxEAcSCo — Bridgerton (@bridgerton) December 25, 2021

Jessie replies to the news: "I actually didn't know that!"

"I didn't know that either," Chandran adds.

A video teaser released in September shared what fans can expect from the second season.

In the sneak-peek video we see Anthony Bridgerton (played by Bailey) having some women trouble after Kate Sharma (played by Ashley) overhears his "many requirements for a wife" and is very unimpressed.

In the short clip Anthony asks Kate: "You take issue with my requirements?" To which she replies heatedly, "I take issue with any man who views women merely as chattels and breeding stock."

She then adds, "When you manage to find this paragon of virtue, whatever makes you think she will accept your suit? Are the young ladies of London to be so easily won by a pleasing smile and absolutely nothing more? ... Your character is as deficient as your horsemanship. I shall bid you goodnight."

Bridgerton's first season was a runaway hit for Netflix, having been watched by an estimated 63 million households across the globe. A huge part of the allure of the first season was the character of Simon Basset, played by Regé-Jean Page. His steamy love affair with Daphne Bridgerton, played by Phoebe Dynevor, had viewers swooning and many were disappointed to discover that the character of Simon would not be returning.