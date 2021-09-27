Bridgerton's season two teaser has landed and we are burning for it

The Ton returns for yet another scandalous social season. Your first look at Bridgerton Season 2, from Shondaland. Coming in 2022. Video / Netflix

Back in January, Lady Whistledown, voiced by Julie Andrews in the show, announced that there would be a Bridgerton season two and teased details about what to expect in the second installment of the insanely popular Netflix period drama.

Now, there is a video teaser trailer to get fans even more excited.

In the sneak-peek video we see Anthony Bridgerton (played by Jonathan Bailey) having some women trouble after Kate Sharma (played by Simone Ashley) overhears his "many requirements for a wife" and is very unimpressed.

In the short clip Anthony asks Kate: "You take issue with my requirements?" To which she replies heatedly, "I take issue with any man who views women merely as chattels and breeding stock."

The new trailer for Bridgerton season 2 shows Anthony Bridgeton (Jonathan Bailey) getting a dressing down from Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley). Photo / Netflix

She then adds, "When you manage to find this paragon of virtue, whatever makes you think she will accept your suit? Are the young ladies of London to be so easily won by a pleasing smile and absolutely nothing more? ... Your character is as deficient as your horsemanship. I shall bid you goodnight."

Bridgerton's first season was a runaway hit for Netflix, having been watched by an estimated 63 million households across the globe. A huge part of the allure of the first season was the character of Simon Basset, played by Regé-Jean Page. His steamy love affair with Daphne Bridgerton, played by Phoebe Dynevor, had viewers swooning and many were disappointed to discover that the character of Simon would not be returning.

A huge part of the allure of the first season was the character of Simon Basset (Regé-Jean Page) and his steamy love affair with Daphne Bridgerton (Pheobe Dynevor). Photo / Netflix

It seems that "creative differences" arose between Page and the show's executive producer, Shonda Rhimes. Instead the second season will focus on the love life of the eldest Bridgerton son, Anthony, in line with the books the series is based on, written by Julia Quinn.

Only time will tell if the second season can lure in as many viewers as the first. Regé-Jean Page will be sorely missed.