Rege-Jean Page admits watching steamy Bridgerton scenes 'overwhelming'

Rege-Jean Page in Bridgerton. Photo / Supplied

Rege-Jean Page found it "overwhelming" watching his steamy Bridgerton scenes.

The 31-year-old actor - who played Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings in the hit Netflix period drama - admitted neither he nor his family were "sufficiently prepared" for the awkwardness of seeing the racy moments on screen.

He told The Hollywood Reporter: "No one was sufficiently prepared. I wasn't sufficiently prepared, and I was there.

Rege-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor in Bridgerton. Photo / Supplied

"I think people were grateful for the intensity of the romantic aspects of Bridgerton; I'm not sure how grateful I was to watch it for myself.

"It was overwhelming. But I think people were looking to be overwhelmed."

Naturally, his family didn't enjoy the scenes as much as the public, but they were able to set any awkwardness aside because of the success of the show.

He explained: "My family doesn't want to be overwhelmed by my backside, specifically, too often, but they'll take it on this occasion because everyone seems to be terribly happy."

Rege-Jean also discussed his now-found sex symbol status, insisting he doesn't think it overshadows his talents as an actor.

He explained: "I don't think I need to scream, because hopefully I can do that in the work."

Meanwhile, Rege-Jean recently tried to clarify one of the show's most famous lines.

He said: "I do not say, 'I burn for you'. It's not my line ... Everyone clearly was feeling very burned for, which I'll take as a compliment."

The line became a hit with viewers, and his co-star Phoebe Dynevor is glad it resonated with fans.

She said: "You have no idea what lines people are going to care about. That was surprising to me.

"It wasn't like I saw 'I burn for you' in the script and was like, 'This is what people are going to talk about'."