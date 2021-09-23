Sean Connery's James Bond was 'basically' a rapist, says No Time to Die director Cary Fukunaga

007 Thunderball (1965). Video / Eon Productions

Director Cary Fukunaga, who is currently filming the next Bond film, No Time To Die, is not a fan of Sean Connery's iconic portrayal of James Bond.

Fukunaga dislikes the attitude to women Connery's Bond displayed and views him as "basically" a rapist.

The filmmaker believes that the spy franchise has moved on drastically with its attitude towards women since the late Scottish actor portrayed the first incantation of the suave spy.

He told the Hollywood Reporter: "Is it Thunderball or Goldfinger where, like, basically Sean Connery's character rapes a woman? She's like, 'No, no, no,' and he's like, 'Yes, yes, yes.' That wouldn't fly today."

Sean Connery and Molly Peters in the James Bond film, Thunderball. Bond seduces her, despite her continuously saying 'no'. Photo / Getty Images

It is believed the director was referring to a scene in 1965's Thunderball where Connery's Bond forcibly kisses nurse Patricia Fearing (Molly Peters) and she rejects his advances.

Bond then says he will complain to her bosses after he almost dies, prompting the nurse to beg him not too as she fears losing her job.

The spy replies: "Well, I suppose my silence could have a price."

He then pursues the nurse into the steam room, where he immediately removes her clothes.

And Bond also pinned Pussy Galore (Honor Blackman) to the ground in 1964's Goldfinger until she gives in to his charms.

Fukunaga also touched on the fact that the film brought on Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge to consult. He says Waller-Bridge wasn't brought in to help with the script on No Time To Die, but rather to change attitudes towards women in the films, though he and producer Barbara Broccoli were already keen to make more of the female characters.

He said: "I think that's the expectation, a female writing very strong female roles, but that's something Barbara wanted already.

"From my very first conversations with [Broccoli], that was a very strong drive. You can't change Bond overnight into a different person.

"But you can definitely change the world around him and the way he has to function in that world. It's a story about a white man as a spy in this world, but you have to be willing to lean in and do the work to make the female characters more than just contrivances."

Broccoli, as the film's producer, admitted she is relieved the film series no longer shows such misogynistic attitudes.

She told the publication: "I think people are coming around - with some kicking and screaming - to accepting that stuff is no longer acceptable. Thank goodness.

"Bond is a character who was written in 1952 and the first film came out in 1962. He's got a long history, and the history of the past is very different to the way he is being portrayed now."

No Time To Die will be the last film in the franchise that features Daniel Craig in the role of Bond. Speculation has been wide and wild as to who will take on the role next, with many hoping to see Bridgerton star, Rege Jean-Page as the first Bond of colour.

Fans will not have to wait long for the Craig as Bond fix, No Time to Die will be released in New Zealand in early October.