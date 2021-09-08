Rege-Jean Page reveals why he 'respectfully exited' Bridgerton WhatsApp chat

The Bridgerton star has denied rumours he was kicked out of the cast group chat. Photo / Getty Images

If there was one good thing to come out of 2020, it was Bridgerton. Or more specifically, its leading man, Rege-Jean Page.

The 31-year-old British actor got his big break in Netflix's period drama in December, in what became the streaming platform's most popular series to date (84 million viewers thank you very much).

To say Page's star power exploded would be an embarrassing understatement, with the actor currently in talks to replace Daniel Craig in future James Bond films.

So when it was announced earlier this year that Page was the only star who wouldn't be returning to season two, fans were left utterly devastated. And his latest admission is certainly going to rub salt in the wound.

While scant information has emerged as to why he left, with reports suggesting it was always supposed to be a "one season gig", Page has revealed in a new interview he is no longer in the cast's group chat on WhatsApp.

Speaking to Britain's GQ, Page said: "The universe has expanded. So I'm no longer in it."

However, Page added that he wasn't kicked out. "I respectfully exited. I didn't want to put them in an awkward situation where they had to kick me out."

The magazine claims Page didn't rule out a possible cameo in the upcoming season, which has been rocked by Covid delays during filming.

"You know I couldn't tell you!" he said. "Isn't there something wonderful about being surprised by what you weren't suspecting?"

The April announcement regarding his departure, which was formatted as a letter from the show's mysterious gossip, Lady Whistledown, read, "Dear Readers, while all eyes turn to Lord Anthony Bridgerton's quest to find a Viscountess, we bid adieu to Regé-Jean Page, who so triumphantly played the Duke of Hastings.

"We'll miss Simon's presence onscreen, but he will always be a part of the Bridgerton family. Daphne will remain a devoted wife and sister, helping her brother navigate the upcoming social season and what it has to offer – more intrigue and romance than my readers may be able to bear."

Page is next set to feature in the upcoming film, The Gray Man, which is made by Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame's Russo brothers, alongside Ryan Gosling, Chris Pine and Chris Evans.