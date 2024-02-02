One of the first images of Bridgerton's new season shows Penelope (Nicola Coughlan), who is expected to finally become romantically involved with Colin Bridgerton. Photo / Netflix

Dearest members of the Ton, we are gasping with glee and giggling with elation this lovely morn as Netflix has finally unveiled a first glance of Bridgerton season three.

Fans have been waiting eagerly for the third installment of the period drama, which sees Penelope Featherington, played by Nicola Coughlan, finally make her move on long-time crush Colin Bridgerton, played by Luke Newton.

The questions on everybody’s minds: Would it be awkward? Would the chemistry be there? Would the feelings be reciprocated?

Putting our doubts at ease, the first teaser trailer of the upcoming series shows Penelope and Colin - and all the hot and heavy chemistry we’ve come to expect from the Netflix hit series.

Bridgerton is Netflix and Shondaland’s adaptation of romance author Julia Quinn’s addictive book series of the same name. Each novel tells the love story of a different Bridgerton sibling and, so far, each season of the show has run accordingly.

In the third season, the focus shifts to Colin Bridgerton, who has removed himself from the stresses of London society by travelling around the globe.

When he arrives back home from his travels, he reconnects with long-time friend Penelope Featherington, who not only has pined over him since the series’ inception, but has an even deeper secret in her back pocket - she is, in fact, the quick-quilled gossip writer Lady Whistledown.

Netflix and Shondaland have already noted that Colin will offer to help Penelope court and score a satisfactory husband in the new season, and the teaser trailer seemingly offers a sneak peek of these “lessons”.

Penelope sincerely tells Colin: “Your eyes are the most remarkable shade of blue, yet somehow they shine even brighter when you are being kind”.

Colin seems taken by her words until Penelope tries to hide her feelings. They both grapple for glasses in an awkward manoeuvre as Pen says, “I might say something like that if you were a suitor”.

Colin then downs his drink and says, “Well, that was rather direct”.

Colin and Penelope's love story will play out in season three of Bridgerton. Photo / Netflix

The scene concludes with the sound of voices coming from outside of the parlour — perhaps Lady Violet Bridgerton, played by Ruth Gemmell, and one of her children? — which inevitably shatters the moment.

The clip wasn’t the only glimpse that fans got of the much-anticipated new season.

Netflix also revealed a scene from season three where Colin visits Penelope in the middle of the night.

In the snippet, the pair look taken with each other as the tension builds within the scene.

One big takeaway from the Bridgerton promo? Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton definitely have the on-screen chemistry to convince fans Penelope and Colin can make it out of the friendzone and into a steamy love entanglement - in true Bridgerton style.

Fans have been thrilled by the release of images from season three of Bridgerton. Photo / Netflix

The last season, which hit screens in March 2022, focused on Anthony Bridgerton, played by Jonathan Bailey, and Kate Sharma, played by Simone Ashley.

Fans have been waiting patiently for the third installment, which was long-rumoured to be on the chopping block. In January last year, reports swirled that that storyline might be “axed” after producer Shonda Rhimes revealed she wasn’t happy with the “direction” that the series was going in, causing delays in filming.

“We have been told that it needs the fun back so there are changes, which of course means delays,” an insider told MailOnline at the time.

“One thing is for sure though, the production team want to get it right for Bridgerton fans so they enjoy it as much as they have in the past.

“There are some elements that Shonda is just not happy with so wants to change them. Some of it got very dark.”

Bridgerton season three, part one premieres on May 16 and Bridgerton season three, part two will arrive on June 13.







