Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey is 'hopeful' for his character's love life in Season 2

Netflix officially announced on Thursday that the focus of season 2 of Bridgerton will be the struggles and romances of Anthony Bridgerton, the eldest son of the family. The revelation came as little surprise to fans of the novels, by Julia Quinn, as the second novel in the series, The Viscount Who Loved Me, delves into the life and loves of the oldest Bridgerton son.

In true Bridgerton style, Netflix announced the much anticipated second season through Lady Whistledown (voiced by Julie Andrews). "Dear Readers," the note began. "The ton are abuzz with the latest gossip, and so it is my honour to impart to you: Bridgerton shall officially return for a second season. I do hope you have stored a bottle of ratafia for this most delightful occasion."

Whistledown teased what character will dominate the storyline for the second season: Lord Anthony Bridgerton.

"I will have my pen ready to report on any and all of his romantic activities," Whistledown declared.

During a recent episode of The Netflix Afterparty, Phoebe Dynevor, who plays Daphne on the hit period drama, appeared alongside Bailey and other Bridgerton cast members via video chat to answer fan's questions and they revealed their hopes for the second season.

Talking to hosts London Hughes, David Spade and Fortune Feimster, the two Bridgerton cast members discussed sideburns, horse riding, dancing and, most importantly, what's in store for Anthony Bridgerton, whose character will be central to the second season.

Afterparty co-host London Hughes, put Jonathan Bailey on the spot, asking how much he knows what's in store for Anthony in season two.

"He wasn't smiling that much. He's not a very happy man," Bailey said of his character in the first season. "He sort of seems to be the embodiment of how society is really sort of messed up, like the patriarchal society for men and women and so, it's good to show how bad men can be and how controlling they can be and specifically with Daphne, as a c***blocker."

"I'm really hopeful for his future," Bailey continued, "it can only get better."

Show creator Chris Van Dusen spoke to Deadline last week about what we can expect from the second season, teasing a return of the first season's most notable couple Daphne Bridgerton and the Duke of Hastings, Simon Bassett.

"They are now, of course the Duke and Duchess of Hastings but in my mind they will always be Bridgertons and I think they will always be part of the show."