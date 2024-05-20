A friend of the two brothers has had to make a tough call as his wedding approaches. Photo / AP

A friend of the two brothers has had to make a tough call as his wedding approaches. Photo / AP

Prince William and Prince Harry’s childhood friend will get married in less than three weeks, but new reports have revealed only one of the brothers will attend the wedding.

Hugh Grosvenor, the Duke of Westminster, and Olivia Henson will say “I do” on June 7 in what will be one of the key social events of the season, but it seems the Duke of Sussex and his wife, Meghan Markle, have been snubbed of an invite.

Speaking to the UK’s Times, a source revealed that Grosvenor and Harry were once close friends and part of the same inner circle with the billionaire even earning the honour of being Prince Archie’s godfather. However, the brother’s estrangement has reportedly seen an invite snub to avoid any uncomfortable situations.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, right, is greeted by General Timothy Granville-Chapman, second from right, Hugh Grosvenor, the Duke of Westminster, second from left, and John Peace. Photo / Getty Images

The source said Grosvenor initially wanted both brothers to attend the wedding but later decided against it as the pair’s falling out could overshadow the big day.

“It’s incredibly sad it has come to this. Hugh is one of the very few close friends of William and Harry’s who has maintained strong bonds and a line of communication with both,” the source told the Times.

“He wishes they could put their heads together and patch things up, but realises it’s unlikely to happen before the wedding. He wanted to avoid anything overshadowing the day, especially for Olivia, and doesn’t want any awkwardness.”

Insiders close to Harry and Meghan have denied the claim, stating the Californian-based royals received a “save the date” card but decided to decline it because it would be “too awkward”.

With Harry’s absence, it’s understood William has been asked to be an usher on the day.

Princess Kate is not expected to attend as she continues her cancer battle.

She won’t be the only royal unable to attend the event as King Charles and Queen Camilla are also expected to skip the festivities as they travel to France for D-Day commemorations.

The brothers have remained estranged since Harry resigned from royal duties in 2020. Photo / AP

It comes after news William snubbed Harry during his younger brother’s stay in London despite Harry’s hopes to meet up. Tensions have been high between the two ever since the Duke of Sussex stepped back from royal duties in 2020 and moved to the States with Meghan and son Archie - their daughter Lilibet was born in 2021.

“Their relationship remains extremely fractured,” the insider said of Harry and William’s estrangement. “Harry has privately expressed a wish to sit down with his brother but now is not the time.”

For now, the Prince of Wales’ focus is solely on his family, supporting his wife during her treatment and looking after their three kids: Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6.