Last year saw Kim Kardashian in Marilyn Monroe’s infamous Happy Birthday Mr President dress, Blake Lively’s bold NYC-inspired gown and so much glitz and glamour we were dreaming about it for days. Now, the time has come for the annual black-tie extravaganza at New York City’s The Met, also known as the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute benefit, to fill our social media feeds once again.

This year’s theme is an ode to the late Karl Lagerfeld with guests being asked to dress in honour of the iconic designer. If the stars keep to the theme we are expecting a lot of black and white detailing, maybe a few cats and plenty of Chanel, Fendi and Lagerfeld on this white carpet.

Kicking off at 10.30am NZT, Kiwis can tune in to Vogue’s live stream to watch all their favourite celebrities walk the intriguingly cream carpet before they slip away for a secret event hosted by Vogue’s Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour and co-chairs Penelope Cruz, Michaela Coel, Roger Federer and Dua Lipa.

Here are our favourite looks from the 2023 Met Gala:

Gisele Bündchen

Gisele Bündchen. Photo / Getty Images

Wearing Chanel Spring 2007 couture, recently single Gisele is ready for her close-up.

Anna Wintour and Bill Nighy

Anna Wintour and Bill Nighy have arrived at the #MetGala. pic.twitter.com/AfcwiTzBlq — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) May 1, 2023

Famously private about her love life, Anna attends her party with her boyfriend, British actor Bill Nighy.

Maude Apatow

Maude Apatow looks positively euphoric at this year’s gala.

Baz Luhrmann and Catherine Martin

Baz Luhrmann and Catherine Martin attend the #MetGala. pic.twitter.com/BpmX2fFTIf — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) May 1, 2023

We honestly weren’t sure if it was Baz Luhrmann or Karl Lagerfeld in front of us. Either way, we love this look.

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman. Photo / Getty Images

Nicole Kidman’s look is a touching ode to Karl as she is wearing the exact gown from her 2004 Chanel No. 5 ad campaign.

Taika Waititi and Rita Ora

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi. Photo / Getty Images

Kiwi director Taika Waititi and his wife, Rita Ora understood the fashion-forward assignment.

Emily Ratajkowski

Wearing Tory Burch the supermodel in channeling an Audrey Hepburn vibe for this year’s dazzling look.

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa has captivated the Met Gala crowd with her simplistic yet thoughtfully designed 1992 Chanel fall gown.

Chloe Fineman

Chloe Fineman. Photo / Getty Images

Saturday Night Live star Chloe Fineman looks pretty in pink accessorising with a fun cat-shaped clutch.



