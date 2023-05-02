Stars of fashion, Hollywood and music walked the famed stairs at the Met Gala in New York, many honouring Karl Lagerfeld in vintage Chanel or with playful homages to the famed designer's cat Choupette. Video / AP

This year’s Met Gala was a thematic spectacle that will go down in history books as one of the chicest - and strangest - yet. Why you ask? With some taking the theme Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty to new heights on the (not so) red carpet, the event was a good watch, a good laugh and, even, a good flabbergaster.

This year’s Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute fundraiser was a tribute to the controversial Karl Lagerfeld, and guests honoured the fashion powerhouse in some weird and wonderful ways.

Lizzo was somewhat confused by the furry encounter with Leto. Photo / Getty Images

Most of the event’s attendees embodied Lagerfeld through his archive couture pieces, or interpreted the theme through his love of monochrome and pearls. Some even dressed as in the late designer’s style, donned in slim suits, starched collars, fingerless gloves and dark, blackout shades.

However, some paid homage to Lagerfeld in a more unexpected and thoughtful way... through his loved and rumoured heiress, Choupette: his Birman cat.

Many A-listers provided subtle nods to the famed feline - which the designer once quipped to CNN that he would marry if it was legal - via cat-inspired accessories and costumes. What’s more, rumours of Choupette’s attendance at the Met Gala ran rife prior to the event.

In a way, she did appear on the red carpet when actor and musician Jared Leto wore a full, fluffy catsuit in honour of Lagerfeld’s beloved pet.

Jared Leto dressed as Choupette at the Met Gala. . Photo / Getty Images.

The star’s outfit caused a fair amount of confusion amongst guests, with many clueless as to who was donning the fur-covered costume until Leto removed Choupette’s head to reveal his identity.

Leto, a Met Gala regular, was seen hugging fellow attendees, including singer Lizzo who looked equal parts confused and terrified to be embraced by a giant cat.

In a clip shared by the Associated Press, the Truth Hurts singer mouths “who is this?” as she hugs the human-sized cat.

Later in the night, Leto removed the costume to show a much tamer, still-Lagerfeld-worthy outfit.

“Who is this?” Lizzo mouthed while hugging a human-sized costume of Karl Lagerfeld’s cat, Choupette.



The answer: Jared Leto. pic.twitter.com/CBQbe9LlEE — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) May 2, 2023

Singer Doja Cat also paid tribute to the designer’s cat by transforming herself into a cat-human hybrid via prosthetics and a bedazzled cat-ear headpiece for the event.

The songstress wore a crystal-engulfed gown by Oscar de la Renta that featured a fluffy train that dragged across the floor.

She revealed that, while it was her first time attending the Met Gala, she felt “relaxed”.

“I feel nice. I feel relaxed here. Maybe it’s the beige. I feel very calm,” she shared, before ending the interview with a soft “meow”.

Doja Cat also paid homage to the famed feline. Photo / Getty Images.

Many fans suspected that Choupette would be a surprise guest at the star-studded event, which honoured her late owner. Her agent Lucas Bérullier revealed that the renowned Birman even received an invitation to the Met Gala, according to New York Post, and when Kim Kardashian staged a photo shoot with Choupette ahead of the first Monday of May, fans were certain she would appear on the red carpet.

However, Choupette was a no-show on Monday and sent her regrets via Instagram.

“Many people invited me to walk the red carpet of the (Met Gala) in tribute to Daddy, but we preferred to stay peacefully & cozy at home,” @choupetteofficiel wrote in a post on Instagram.

“We pay tribute to my Daddy every day since his parting and we are very moved to see one more day dedicated to him.”

Lagerfeld adopted the cat in 2011 and, since that day, the pair were inseparable. It was even speculated that the designer left a large sum of his estate to Choupette, who has become a social media icon. The cat has appeared on various magazine covers and even is the face of her own makeup collection.

Karl Lagerfeld with his cat, Choupette. Photo / Facebook

However, before Lagerfeld, Choupette belonged to French model and famed muse of Lagerfeld, Baptiste Giabiconi.

Allegedly, Giabiconi asked Lagerfeld to cat-sit while he went on holiday.

The designer was, at first, apprehensive about the cat’s shedding fur, however soon became extremely fond of the pet, which the model eventually let him keep.

Following Lagerfeld’s passing in 2019, the now-11-year-old cat is owned and cared for by Lagerfeld’s former housekeeper, Françoise Caçot in Paris.







