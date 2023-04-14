From gasp-inducing resignations and controversial comebacks to cover-story cats and the richest man in the world, read ahead for the latest sartorial scoop. Photos / Getty Images

From gasp-inducing resignations and controversial comebacks to cover-story cats and the richest man in the world, read ahead for the latest sartorial scoop. Photos / Getty Images

The fashion world’s gossip pool is booming right now, with tittle-tattle taking over the runways and drama dominating dressing rooms.

We know the nitty-gritty of everyday life can get in the way of keeping up with the couture, so we’ve brought all the big fashion news articles to your feeds in one fell swoop.

From gasp-inducing resignations and controversial comebacks to cover-story cats and the richest man in the world, read ahead for the latest sartorial scoop.

Gwyneth Paltrow proves you can conquer the world and sell candles that smell like your vagina - if you wear the right shoes. Photo / AP

Gwyneth Paltrow found guilty of being a style icon

The much-talked-about trial between Hollywood star Gwyneth Paltrow and her ski crash accuser dominated headlines for weeks, but what we weren’t expecting was the main topic of the social media chatter.

Was it her vagina-scented candles? No. Her perhaps slightly contentious in-court responses? No.

It was, in fact, her killer (but legal) courthouse style.

Gwyneth Paltrow really proved that the right outfit can prove you innocent - and sell some strangely scented homeware goods.

Chunky gold jewellery, cosy cardis and oversized leather handbags (which probably contained a bottle of vampire repellent spray and a bone broth thermos) featured on our TikTok feeds as we watched the Goop guru fashionably take on the law with a wardrobe that put Legally Blonde to shame.

It's giving Dahmer meets designer. Photo / AP

What’s more, her Jeffrey Dahmer-style aviator glasses made waves amongst the fashion community. Was it subtle ironicism? Or perhaps a dig at her retired optometrist accuser?

Either way, she looked good, got served and returned to her vag-scented home in style.

May’s Vogue cover a tribute to Karl Lagerfeld’s fashion legacy - and his cat

Vogue’s May issue acted as a celebration of the late Karl Lagerfeld, who died in 2019.

Due to be the theme of this year’s Met Gala on May 1, Karl Lagerfeld was the perfect muse for the May issue of Vogue - which has garnered a fair bit of attention for its couture content in the upcoming month.

Vogue’s May issue will celebrate the late Karl Lagerfeld and his legacy. Photo / Instagram @voguemagazine

Vogue asked 10 designers inspired by the late designer’s work to bring their own interpretations of his legacy to life.

Their sartorial imaginings appear on ten of Lagerfeld’s most-loved models, such as Gigi Hadid, Naomi Campbell, Devon Aoki, Shalom Harlow and Kendal Jenner, and the cover story was shot in Paris’s Le Grand Palais, which was amid restorations during the shoot.

What’s more, Karl Lagerfeld’s cat - the ever-fashion-forward Choupette - stars in the cover story in the arms of Campbell.

No stranger to high fashion, the famous feline has featured in many international editions of the iconic publisher, with the likes of Linda Evangelista and Gisele Bündchen, and even was on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar UK in 2013 with Karl Lagerfeld himself, according to Page Six.

And just for your viewing pleasure, the oh-so-iconic Choupette has an Instagram account. You’re welcome.

Celebrity stylist Law Roach turns his back on Hollywood - and you know he has receipts

Celebrity stylist Law Roach, best known for styling the likes of Zendaya, Celine Dion and Ariana Grande, announced in a now-deleted Instagram post that he is retiring as a celebrity stylist.

“My Cup is empty…. thank you to everyone who’ve supported me and my career over the years. Every person that trusted me with their image, I’m so grateful for you all,” the self-proclaimed “image architect” wrote.

Law Roach and Zendaya are one of fashion's biggest design duos - and we are all their simps. Photo / @luxurylaw

“If this business was just about the clothes I would do it for the rest of my life but unfortunately it’s not!” he continued.

It has been rumoured that one of his big-name clients caused the celebrity stylist to jump the sheer-shimmering ship, with Roach alluding to a racist row in an interview with The Cut.

“I’m very grateful that I’ve been able to move and climb in this industry … but I can’t say that I didn’t do that without suffering. And I think as black people in this country, it’s embedded in us to suffer, right?”

With empty cup in hand and a blackmail list filled with stylistically-challenged A-listers, all eyes are on Roach to see what he will do next. Our hope is that it’s a scene straight out of Mean Girls.

LVMH owner Bernard Arnault is the richest (and most stylish) man in the world

Fashion pays, it seems, and Bernard Arnault is the cover star of the fashion industry’s big bucks, according to Forbes.

The luxury goods business mogul overtook Elon Musk to become the wealthiest person alive, with a mammoth net worth of $313 billion (NZ$499b), and it’s all down to his sublime taste in fashion.

Arnault has various business dealings. However, he made most of his riches from his Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMH) company, which houses the likes of Tiffany & Co., Christian Dior, Fendi, Givenchy, Marc Jacobs, Stella McCartney, Loewe, Celine and Bulgari.

Bernard Arnault, billionaire and chairman of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, is making big money with some big brands. Photo / Getty Images

Just another way to substantiate our big spends, Arnault is paving the way for our shopping addictions. Gone are the days of arguing that it’s an “investment piece”. Rather, revert to the fact that the more we buy, the closer we get to the richest man in the world.

I’m only 100 handbags away from Forbes, I can feel it.

Pricetag of Michael Jordan’s Air Jordans breaks record - and the internet

A pair of Air Jordans worn by basketball legend Michael Jordan sold for $2.2 million (NZ$3.5m) at auction.

The iconic sportsman wore the namesake shoes during his final championship run with the Chicago Bulls, a team that Jordan helped put on the map and catapulted into history.

The basketballer wore the Bred Air Jordans in the second game of the 1998 NBA finals and helped the Bulls beat the Utah Jazz by scoring 37 points.

So, in other words, these shoes are kind of a big deal.

Another historic day at #SothebysNewYork! Michael Jordan’s 1998 NBA Finals Game 2 Air Jordan 13s from the famous ‘The Last Dance’ season sold for $2.2 million, setting a new world record for the most valuable sneakers ever sold. pic.twitter.com/myK5uWZVBE — Sotheby's (@Sothebys) April 11, 2023

Sotheby’s auction house announced that the illustrious shoes surpassed the record for the most valuable sneakers ever sold.

“The historic sneakers were worn during the most recognizable season of Jordan’s storied career, which helped secure his legacy as the greatest basketball player of all time,” Sotheby’s said.

Air Jordan 13s are currently going for around $200 (NZ$317) on StockX, which means some lucky bidder just forked out $2,199,800 (NZ$3,486,573) for Michael Jordan’s 25-year-old shoe sweat.

Carrie Bradshaw would throw her Manolo Blahniks.

Jeremy Scott leaves Moschino after 10 years of ‘creativity and imagination’

Jeremy Scott stepped down as creative director of Moschino.

After a decade in Moschino’s hot seat, Scott announced in a statement that he was leaving the Italian brand - and he only had good things to say about it.

“These past 10 years at Moschino have been a wonderful celebration of creativity and imagination. I am so proud of the legacy I am leaving behind,” Scott said.

Jeremy Scott: pop culture enthusiast and fashion legend. Photo / Getty Images

The American designer is renowned for his imaginative and eccentric collections, covering a kaleidoscope of pop-culture themes: Barbies dressed in doll attire and roller-skating down the runway, supermodels carrying Big Macs like handbags and rocking McDonald’s-esque night shift uniforms, and Katie Perry wearing a full-blown chandelier. All of these celebrated fashion moments had Scott at the helm.

While his exit wasn’t as dramatic as Roach’s (cue Regina George’s burn book), it was felt by the fashion community at large. Who else could get a supermodel to strut her stuff while wearing a baby dial on her head, or - quite literally - a used car?

Nobody but Jeremy Scott.

Jeremy Scott made Barbie cool before Greta Gerwig did. Picture / AP Images

Childhood fashion icon makes it to the big screen

The trailer for Greta Gerwig’s highly anticipated Barbie film has hit screens and, from just a glimpse, you could say life in plastic is looking - you guessed it - pretty fantastic.

The brand new trailer offered a sneak peek into the film, which stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, but also provided a look at the Barbie-inspired fashion.

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in matching '80s style entourages - and they say love is dead. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)

From Gosling’s Barbie monogrammed tracksuit (it’s giving Moschino) and plastic-looking roller-skates (and accompanying ‘80s style paraphernalia), to Robbie’s pink fluffy heels, which nearly every Barbie fan had a pair of when they were five years old, the trailer did a good job at capturing the nostalgia of Barbie - both on the screen and on the hanger.

Controversial underwear brand makes catwalk comeback

Victoria’s Secret’s once-revered fashion show is set to make its comeback in 2023 after a four-year hiatus.

The show was axed back in 2019 after a New York Times article exposed a culture steeped in misogyny, bullying and harassment.

Victoria's Secret is hitting the runway - unproblematically. Photo / Getty Images

However, after a four year ‘hard think’, rebrand and corporate clear out, VS has had an inner-beauty makeover, transforming the company into an inclusive, diverse and safe space that will be sure to strut in full force on the runway.

Victoria’s Secret’s chief financial officer Timothy Johnson announced that itty-bitty g-strings and supermodels deadlifting 25-kilogram wings would be returning to the runway this year in a statement that completely lacked the frivolous and feathery nature so often accompanied by a VS ad.

“We’re going to continue to lean into the marketing spend to invest in the business, both at top-of-funnel and also to support the new version of our fashion show, which is to come later this year,” Johnson revealed.

Candid. Concise. Straight to the point. The new Victoria’s Secret is certainly sending waves through the lingerie industry - one financial report at a time.