Forbes Billionaires List: Rihanna, Kim Kardashian among richest people in the world

Forbes has released their annual billionaires list, but one big-name star did not make the cut. Photo / Getty Images

For a second year in a row, Rihanna has once again featured in Forbes’ list of the world’s billionaires.

The singer pins her financial success on the back of her Savage X Fenty underwear range, as well as her Fenty cosmetics collection, according to The Sun.

Her successful labels also assisted her business partner, luxury goods business mogul Bernard Arnault, in overtaking Elon Musk to become the wealthiest person alive.

However, the We Found Love singer has fallen down a few rankings on the list, going from 1729th last year to 2020th. The Barbados-born star’s fortune has dipped from $2.5 billion (NZ$40 billion) to $2.2 billion (NZ$35 billion).

Meanwhile, Arnault has topped the list at number one with a mammoth $313 billion (NZ$499 billion) made mostly from his Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMH)company.

Altogether, there are 2,640 billionaires on the Forbes’ 2023 list, all of which hail from 77 countries or territories.

Musk has fallen $72 billion down the list since last year, losing his richest man in the world title. Photo / Getty Images

‘Riri’ joined forces with Arnault back in 2016 to launch her beauty label, then made her debut in the clothing industry just three years later.

Musk fell $72 billion (NZ$115 billion) down the list since last year, as a result of his controversial Twitter takeover and his company Tesla experiencing complications with its electric car model.

The entrepreneur is now worth $267 billion (NZ$426 billion).

In 2023, there are 28 less US dollar billionaires on Forbes’ list.

Notably absent from the list this year is Kanye West. The rapper was dropped by Adidas from a deal that would reportedly amount to $2.2 billion (NZ$3.5 billion) after anti-Semitic comments on social media last year.

Notably absent from the list this year is Kanye West, who was dropped by Adidas last year. Photo / AP

West’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian ranks 2259th on the list of billionaires. However, the entrepreneur’s $1.7 billion (NZ$2.7 billion) fortune has decreased by $81 million since she first appeared on the list in 2021.

Another A-lister to make the ranking is Jay-Z. At 1127th place on the list, he is the only major celebrity to have increased in value since last year.

The Empire State of Mind rapper is now reportedly worth $3.7 billion (NZ$5.9 billion), up $1.6 billion (NZ$2.6 billion) from 2022 when he first made his debut on the billionaires’ list.

TV host Oprah Winfrey ranks at 1217th with a fortune worth over $3.7 billion (NZ$5.9 billion). She first appeared on the list in 2003 with $1.4 billion.



