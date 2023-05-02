Jock Zonfrillo was a popular MasterChef Australia judge. Photo / Ten network

More details about celebrity chef Jack Zonfrillo’s death have been confirmed, revealing why the MasterChef Australia judge was alone at the time of his death.

It has been reported that the popular TV personality had moved to Rome just a few weeks before he was tragically found dead.

Zonfrillo’s neighbour, who lives in the Carlton Terrace where he and his family presumably lived, told the Australian news outlet, Seven News, that the chef had “left three weeks ago”.

Another resident at the Carlton Terrace said: “He left about three weeks ago. Obviously he’s come back and who knows what happened.”

The family made the trip to Italy once the filming of MasterChef had concluded roughly a month ago.

On Tuesday evening, entertainment writer Peter Ford revealed on social media that Zonfrillo “had actually moved to Rome to live” for what “was to have been an exciting new chapter for the family”.

Zonfrillo’s wife, Lauren, and their two kids Alfie, 5, and Isla, 2, stayed in Rome while the chef returned to Australia for the latest season’s launch.

They are believed to have arrived back in Australia late last night.

The 46-year-old chef has two older children from his previous marriages, Ava and Sophia, however, it is not thought that they were in Italy with the rest of his family.

It is reported by Daily Telegraph that the reason Zonfrillo returned to Australia early was to take part in a few media interviews in promotion of MasterChef’s latest season, which was due to premiere on Monday night.

On the evening of his death, Zonfrillo appeared as a guest on Channel 10′s The Project to promote the series.

Jock Zonfrillo left a family holiday early to return to Australia for MasterChef promotions. Photo / Facebook

Zonfrillo’s body was found at 2am on Monday after police were called to his hotel to see through a welfare check.

While the late chef’s cause of death has not been revealed, it is not being treated as suspicious, according to authorities.

Since Zonfrillo’s untimely passing, Channel 10 has announced it will delay the new MasterChef season to hit screens a week later out of respect for the late chef.



